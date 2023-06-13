BOZEMAN — One month after making her first LPGA appearance, Paige Crawford qualified for two more LPGA events.

The former Montana State golfer won the John Shippen National Invitational last week at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan. Crawford's win gave her exemptions into this week's Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give and next week's Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

THE TWO TIME CHAMP OF THE 2023 JOHN SHIPPEN!

COGNIZANT CUP✅

THE NATIONAL INVITITATIONAL✅

Best of luck Paige in the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational!!#LPGA #Golf pic.twitter.com/SMnAZ4FeXh — The John Shippen (@TheJShippen) June 7, 2023

Crawford, 31, won the Shippen Invite — a 36-hole stroke play tournament for Black women's golfers — with score of 1-over 146. Her final round 1-under 71 last Wednesday turned a three-stroke deficit after one round into a one-shot win over Anita Uwadia.

Crawford sank a par putt from about 10 feet away on the 36th hole to avoid a playoff.

Crawford's victory followed up her first-place finish at the John Shippen Cognizant Cup on May 8. That win got her into the LPGA’s Cognizant Founders Cup, where she missed the cut. It was her first LPGA experience.

The Meijer LPGA Classic is a four-day, 72-hole stroke play tourney that begins Thursday back at Blythefield CC. The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is a four-day, two-player team event that starts Monday at Midland (Michigan) Country Club.

Crawford graduated from MSU in 2014, one year after winning the Big Sky Conference women's golf tournament individual trophy. After a short stint on the Cactus Tour, she spent more than five years working non-pro golf jobs. She became a Women’s All Pro Tour member last year.