BOZEMAN — As Paige Crawford neared the end of her round, the cameras crept closer.

Crawford didn’t know why she was getting more screen time, but she didn’t pay it much mind. The Montana State graduate was trying to win the John Shippen Cognizant Cup on May 8 and earn an exemption into the LPGA’s Cognizant Founders Cup.

When Crawford stepped off the 18th green, she asked who won. The answer clarified why the cameras began following her more intently. She was the Shippen champion.

Crawford, 31, teed it up at an LPGA tournament for the first time in her career three days after her victory at the Shippen. The unforgettable week was Crawford’s reward for years of job hopping and grinding on the golf course. It also made her optimistic about a fruitful future in the game she loves.

“I hope that I get another chance to play an LPGA event. I really want to be on tour full time,” Crawford told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. “Hopefully this year will be magic and everything will come together.”

Crawford got hooked on golf around the age of 7 as she started watching it on TV with her father. Over the next decade, she turned into one of Colorado Springs’ best girls golfers, finishing third at the 5A state tournament and winning the Metro League tourney as a junior and senior at Doherty High School.

During the winter of her senior year, Crawford participated in a golf combine in Las Vegas, where she caught the eye of then-Montana State women’s golf coach Leslie Spalding.

“I just noticed that she hit the ball hard, she could hit it far and she had a repeatable golf swing,” Spalding said Wednesday, adding, “I was super excited about her. As far as Paige as a human, (what stands out) is her love of golf. She just loves it. She's happy when she's around golf.”

Spalding asked every recruit to fill out a questionnaire to determine what they wanted in a program. One of the main things Crawford sought was diversity, according to Spalding. Crawford, who is Black, wasn’t going to get much of that in Bozeman, Spalding told her, but the coach tried to sell the prospect on MSU’s other qualities.

Crawford didn’t get much other college attention, but that wasn’t the only reason she signed with MSU. She could tell that Spalding genuinely wanted her.

“I'm so grateful for her giving me the opportunity and seeing the potential I had,” Crawford said. “I went on a recruiting trip and I loved Bozeman.”

Spalding left MSU in 2011 to become the head coach at San Diego State, forcing her to miss Crawford’s historic 2013 season. Under current Cats head coach Brittany Basye, Crawford won that year’s Big Sky tournament individual title with a then-record 54-hole score of 208. Jen McGregor remains the only other Bobcat to accomplish that feat (McGregor won in 1995).

“I just remember her playing the best golf of her career at the tournament,” Basye wrote in a text message. “She was in complete focus mode. She had worked so hard, and to have that win happen for her was pretty darn cool.”

Crawford graduated from MSU in 2014 and immediately began playing on the Cactus Tour, a mini-tour based in the Southwest with entry fees in the $600 range. She could only afford to play in four or five tournaments a year, which “is just not enough, really, to get better and get to another level,” she said.

After her brief Cactus Tour stint, Crawford took a job at a golf course in Colorado Springs. In 2019, she accepted a part time position at a climbing gym, where she met her current partner, Megan. In the spring of 2020, Crawford became a part time DoorDash driver, a job that paid well during the stay-at-home days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before COVID, Crawford contemplated giving up her pro golf aspirations. The DoorDash money, years of saving and some extra time allowed her to play more, “and I fell in love with the game again,” she said.

Crawford and Megan bought a van and made it their permanent home, helping save money for golf. In October 2021, they drove the van down to Florida for a Women’s All Pro Tour match play event, where she hit a hole-in-one and reached the round of 16.

“I was very surprised, and I was very happy,” she said. “I was, like, ‘This was the right decision.’”

The match play tourney is where Crawford got introduced to Carry Golf, which became her sponsor and allowed her to become a WAPT member in November 2021. It was her first full time golf experience of her career.

The John Shippen Cognizant Cup is an 18-hole invitational for Black women’s golfers (Shippen was the first Black golf professional in the United States).

“There should be more black golfers on the LPGA and PGA Tour, but there aren’t. We're in 2023. It's crazy,” Crawford said. “That's one of my missions. I really want to break those barriers.”

Crawford added a dash of diversity to the LPGA last week after winning the Shippen with a 3-over 75 at Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey. While she didn’t know she was leading until after the 18th hole, she knew eventual runner-up Lakareber Abe and third-place finisher Mariah Stackhouse were close. Crawford won by two strokes.

“I think I’m good under pressure, I like that pressure, so when it was coming down to the last few holes, it was pretty cool,” Crawford said. “I grew up playing basketball and stuff, and I like match play, so I was kind of in the match play mindset.”

Crawford didn’t care if she made the cut or even reached a specific threshold at the Founders Cup, which was also played at Upper Montclair.

“I was going into it just wanting to have fun, enjoy the experience,” she said.

For reasons she doesn’t know, Crawford struggled to eat for a couple days after the Shippen, and she battled a sinus infection that week. Then she finished second-to-last at the Founders Cup with rounds of 80 and 76. None of that extinguished her enjoyment. It helped that she opened the tournament with a birdie and capped it with another.

“It’s so amazing for her,” Spalding said, adding, “The Bobcats should be proud.”

Crawford’s WAPT season consists of a missed cut and a tie for 38th. She’s hoping to turn things around next week at the Beaumont Emergency Hospital Open. She knows she’ll have to play consistently great if she wants to reach the LPGA on a more frequent basis.

She’ll have lots of time to focus on that. Right now, she’s still processing the pinnacle she reached in New Jersey.

“I can't believe what happened last week,” Crawford said.