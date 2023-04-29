BOZEMAN — A former Montana State men's basketball player and a transfer who briefly committed to MSU are sticking with Danny Sprinkle and his coaching staff.

Sprinkle, who recently left MSU to become the head coach at Utah State, received commitments from Darius Brown II and Jackson Grant on Friday. Brown was the MSU's starting point guard last season, while the 6-foot-10 Grant — previously at Washington — committed to the Bobcats shortly before Sprinkle took the USU job. Brown is a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility left, while Grant will be a junior next season.

Utah State also recently hired two assistants who coached at MSU under Sprinkle, Chris Haslam and Andy Hill. Brown's connections with all three coaches heavily contributed to his decision to join the Aggies, he told 406mtsports.com on Saturday (Grant wasn't immediately available for comment).

"You win a championship with a coach, you have a bond with that coach. You trust them and they trust you," Brown said, adding, "Trusting his vision, trusting the process and also, from an individual standpoint, trusting myself and playing at a higher level."

When Brown entered the transfer portal about two weeks ago, he told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that he was strongly considering "the possibility of coming back" to MSU. The main factor would be MSU's new coaching staff. The Cats hired Matt Logie to replace Sprinkle. Brown didn't say he had any issues with Logie, he just considered Utah State a better fit because of the familiar coaches, playing at a higher level than the Big Sky Conference and "a lot of little things."

"I'm 100% glad with my decision now, but it was one of those things where I was debating very hard," he said.

The Aggies play in the Mountain West Conference, which includes 2023 NCAA Tournament runner-up San Diego State. USU received a 10 seed in the NCAA tourney and lost to seventh-seeded Missouri 76-65 in the first round.

"I thought it was time to take that leap, test myself and use this last year to test the limits," Brown said.

The Pasadena, California, native transferred to MSU from Cal State Northridge prior to last season. In his one season as a Bobcat, Brown earned Big Sky defensive player of the year honors and helped MSU win its second straight Big Sky tournament title. The 14th-seeded Cats lost to third-seeded Kansas State 77-65 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

"This decision was much harder than the first time transferring," Brown said. "I had to take a lot of things into consideration, a lot of talks with my family and a lot of moments of just really thinking everything through. I felt this was the best move for me."

Brown earned a bachelor's degree in communications at CSUN and was pursuing a master's in sports sciences at MSU. He's not sure yet which master's program he'll enter at USU.

"It was a really stressful two weeks for me. A lot of research and just trying to figure out what the best place was for me," Brown said. "My No. 1 goal was making sure I get my degree. The academic side came into play, not just basketball."

Brown is one of six MSU men's basketball players to enter the portal since the 2022-23 season ended. RaeQuan Battle committed to West Virginia, Nick Gazelas chose Prairie View A&M and Alex Germer transferred to the College of Idaho. Robert Ford III and Great Osobor have yet to announce their destinations.

One of the players who committed to USU after Sprinkle was hired is former Idaho forward Nigel Burris, who was named the 2022-23 Big Sky freshman of the year.