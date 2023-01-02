BOZEMAN — Montana State starting kicker Blake Glessner, who announced Saturday that he had entered the transfer portal, has committed to UCLA.
Glessner, who just came off his sophomore season, announced his choice Monday on Twitter. On Saturday he thanked MSU football fans, his teammates, head coach Brent Vigen and the rest of the coaching staff in a message he posted on Twitter.
Excited for the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/5DLo9hyZ8d— Blake Glessner (@blake_glessner) January 2, 2023
“This is the toughest decision I have ever had to make,” Glessner wrote Saturday, adding, “Bobcat Nation will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Glessner is the fourth known Bobcat and the second starter to enter the portal since 2022 fall camp. Starting running back Isaiah Ifanse announced his intention to transfer on Thursday, and reserve defensive lineman Aaron Gerle did so in September. Reserve lineman Trey Yates announced Friday that he transferred to Montana Tech.
Glessner has two years of eligibility. UCLA was looking for a kicker after the departure of Nicholas Barr-Mira.
The only other kicker on MSU's 2022 roster was true freshman Casey Kautzman. The Butte High graduate hasn't attempted a kick yet in his MSU career.
