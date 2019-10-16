PHILADELPHIA — Former Montana State linebacker Alex Singleton has been promoted to the Philadelphia Eagles’ active roster.
Singleton, who played for the Bobcats from 2011-14 and was an All-Big Sky Conference and All-America performer, has so far spent this season on the Eagles’ practice squad. Philadelphia announced the move Wednesday.
Singleton is poised to make his NFL debut this week as the Eagles travel to play the Dallas Cowboys.
Roster Move: #Eagles have promoted LB Alex Singleton from the practice squad to the active roster and signed C Keegan Render to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/WSFawzFePE— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 16, 2019
Singleton was a two-time Canadian Football League all-star, and won a Grey Cup championship with the Calgary Stampeders at the end of the 2018 season. He was the 2017 CFL defensive player of the year.
He signed with the Eagles in January but was cut from the team during the offseason. He later was signed to the practice squad.
Singleton was part of two Big Sky Conference championship teams at Montana State. He made 269 total tackles and 37.5 tackles for loss in his career, and was named first-team All-Big Sky and third-team All-America, as well as the Bobcats' defensive MVP, after his senior year in 2014.
