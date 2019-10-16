Alex Singleton

Former Montana State linebacker Alex Singleton celebrates Calgary's Grey Cup victory last November. 

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Former Montana State linebacker Alex Singleton has been promoted to the Philadelphia Eagles’ active roster.

Singleton, who played for the Bobcats from 2011-14 and was an All-Big Sky Conference and All-America performer, has so far spent this season on the Eagles’ practice squad. Philadelphia announced the move Wednesday.

Singleton is poised to make his NFL debut this week as the Eagles travel to play the Dallas Cowboys.

Singleton was a two-time Canadian Football League all-star, and won a Grey Cup championship with the Calgary Stampeders at the end of the 2018 season. He was the 2017 CFL defensive player of the year.

He signed with the Eagles in January but was cut from the team during the offseason. He later was signed to the practice squad.

Singleton was part of two Big Sky Conference championship teams at Montana State. He made 269 total tackles and 37.5 tackles for loss in his career, and was named first-team All-Big Sky and third-team All-America, as well as the Bobcats' defensive MVP, after his senior year in 2014.

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments