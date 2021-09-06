BOZEMAN — The Philadelphia Eagles named their captains on Monday, and one of them is former Montana State standout Alex Singleton.
The linebacker from California is one of six team captains, along with defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, defensive end Brandon Graham, quarterback Jalen Hurts, center Jason Kelce and safety Rodney McLeod.
"They've been great leaders since I've gotten here, and they've been great leaders in the past," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said in a press release. "That's a big responsibility when your peers vote you as a captain. So excited for the challenge they have ahead and for them to lead our football team."
The honor is another big step on Singleton's fast NFL ascent. A year ago, Singleton was fighting for a roster spot. He ended up starting 11 games for the Eagles last season, tallying 120 tackles (five for loss), two sacks and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown.
Singleton, 27, played at MSU from 2011 to 2014 and earned an all-Big Sky Conference first-team selection as a senior. He didn't appear in an NFL game until 2019.
