BOZEMAN — Bryce Leighton was enjoying the workouts, the meetings and the overall experience of being a Montana State football player earlier this offseason. Something changed whenever he stepped onto the field.

MSU’s starting punter the previous two seasons was reminded of how he felt during the 2022 season, when his enjoyment of football dropped so much he questioned if he wanted to keep playing.

About a month ago, Leighton answered his questions. He decided to retire.

Leighton’s decision had nothing to do with his coaches or teammates, he said. He had a hard time articulating why now — with two seasons of eligibility left — felt like the right time to call it quits. All he can say definitively is that it felt like the right time.

“I love every one of those guys, all the staff there. I miss them all the time. It’s a big family. I don't think you could have it better anywhere else in the country,” Leighton told 406mtsports.com on March 18. “It's a really hard decision, but I think it's what was best for me.”

School played a role in Leighton’s decision. The Camas, Washington, native is a self-described nerd who loves school, and he has a demanding major: computer science.

“If you're doing college sports or you’ve got anything going on besides school, of course you're not going to be able to fully maximize your time and energy with school,” Leighton said. “A side effect of leaving football is being able to spend more energy and time on school and other things, which of course I'm not complaining about.”

This summer, Leighton will intern for a self-driving vehicle technology company called Aurora. He’s not sure if a full-time job will come out of that, but he’d seriously consider one if offered.

After the internship, Leighton plans to graduate in the fall, a semester earlier than most students in MSU’s Class of 2024. He’s on the fence about graduate school.

“I understand his situation,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said last week. “He's going to be a guy that does really well in the career of computer science.”

But Leighton’s retirement was primarily driven by his lack of enjoyment playing football. He tried explaining to coaches specifically why the sport became less fun for him, but he struggled to put his finger on it. Maybe it was personal frustrations with punting, general stress that comes with playing football for a Football Championship Subdivision contender, a mix of both or other factors.

“I wish I could be more helpful than that,” he said. “I just can't think of anything to really articulate those thoughts.”

Leighton is one of the highest-rated recruits MSU has ever signed. As a senior at Camas High, he was named an Under Armour All-American — an honor that goes to roughly the nation’s top 100 college football prospects in a given year. Kohl’s Camps rated him the third-best punter for the Class of 2020, one year after he had the best performance at the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp.

Leighton earned a Big Sky Conference special teams player of the week honor in 2021 and a 2022 preseason all-conference selection. In 2021, Leighton averaged 40.9 yards per punt, kicked five punts that traveled at least 50 yards, booted 20 that were downed inside the 20-yard line, induced 27 fair catches and finished with two touchbacks. In 2022, he averaged 42 yards per punt with six 50-plus-yard punts, 10 inside the 20, eight fair catches and seven touchbacks. The Bobcats reached the 2021 FCS title game and the 2022 FCS semifinals.

Leighton was also MSU’s first-string holder for field goals and point-after attempts the previous two seasons. That will be almost as big of a hole to fill as punter, Vigen said. MSU’s backup quarterbacks are currently trying out for that job in spring practice, according to MSU long snapper Tommy Sullivan.

Leighton was one of five MSU players (and the only starter) with remaining eligibility who decided to end their football careers after last season. The others were safety Jake D'Agostino, linebacker Alex Johnson, defensive lineman Tyson Regimbal and lineman Devin Slaughter, per Vigen.

The Cats also lost starting kicker Blake Glessner, who transferred to UCLA. Glessner, Leighton and Sullivan started every game at their respective specialist positions the previous two years.

“I love those guys,” Sullivan said Wednesday, adding, “(Glessner) wanted to go to UCLA, I think, for his master’s in business anyway, and the ability to play football there is super sweet for him. … (Leighton) wants to focus on being a computer science major, and the course load he had to do was insane, so I totally understand.”

Butte High graduate Casey Kautzman backed up Glessner and Leighton last season, and he’s currently competing with walk-on Myles Sansted for the starting kicking job. While Kautzman can punt, Vigen currently wants him to focus on kicking. The Cats “will be open to recruiting a specialist of some sorts,” Vigen said.

The thought of making MSU search for another starting specialist made Leighton’s decision that much harder. But he felt it would be tougher to continue doing something he wasn’t enjoying.

“Having such great teammates and staff there, I’m kind of getting emotional saying it, because seriously, everyone means so much to me,” he said, adding, “Even though I'm not going to be on the football team anymore — and that is a huge bummer — I just feel so fortunate that everything played out as it did.”