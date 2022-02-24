BOZEMAN — Former Montana State starting quarterback Matthew McKay plans to finish his college football career close to home.
McKay has transferred to Elon University, the school announced Thursday, one day after McKay posted about his commitment on social media. The move comes nearly three months after the redshirt-senior-to-be entered the transfer portal and left MSU.
Grateful for the opportunity, time to work… @ElonFootball pic.twitter.com/ig3SM9wUit— Matt McKay (@PigskinMatt) February 23, 2022
McKay didn’t respond to interview requests, but Elon head coach Tony Trisciani spoke to 406mtsports.com over the phone Thursday about the addition, and he had positive things to say about his new QB.
“We do not take many transfers here at Elon,” Trisciani said. “But we will if we've got a need and if it's the right kid.”
Like MSU, Elon competes at the Football Championship Subdivision level. The university is located in Elon, North Carolina, about 62 miles west of McKay’s hometown of Raleigh.
McKay was a three-star recruit at Wakefield High and remained in Raleigh for the start of his college career, signing with Football Bowl Subdivision program North Carolina State. He redshirted in 2017 and played a mostly backup role for the Wolfpack in 2018 and 2019. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound right hander transferred to MSU in December 2019.
MSU didn’t play football in 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic but returned to the field this past fall. McKay was named the starting QB in the spring and remained atop the depth chart the entire regular season, helping the Bobcats go 9-2 and reach as high as No. 3 in the FCS rankings.
McKay lost his starting job to Tommy Mellott after a 29-10 loss at rival Montana on Nov. 20. McKay left the team less than two weeks later and announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Dec. 2, two days before MSU’s FCS playoff-opening game against UT Martin.
“One of the first conversations that I had with Matthew was about that,” Trisciani said. “If Matt had a chance to go back and do it again, I'm pretty confident that things would’ve looked different.”
Trisciani didn’t expand on that comment, saying he preferred to let McKay speak about his decision.
The contact period for Division I football teams and prospects began on Nov. 28, 2021. A quiet period on Dec. 12 was followed by a month-long dead period, so high school recruits and college transfers had to wait until Jan. 14 to talk to coaches, go on visits, etc.
“It's created this situation where the contact period that is meant really for the high school kids applies to the transfer kids, so they’ve got two weeks, just like anyone else, that they can go places and visit,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said on Dec. 15, early signing day. “So a transfer kid, you had until basically Sunday to go somewhere and then really another month till you can go see some place.”
If McKay had waited to enter the portal after MSU’s season ended, he would have missed that Nov. 28-Dec. 11 contact period. While the Cats’ run to the FCS title game was fairly surprising, beating UT Martin to set up a quarterfinal game on Dec. 11 was not. Mellott, a freshman, has become the QB of MSU’s future. McKay is a graduate student and has one year of eligibility left.
But McKay could’ve remained on MSU’s roster while in the portal, as kicker Luke Pawlak did. Neither McKay nor those with knowledge of his situation have publicly explained why he left the Cats before their season ended.
McKay’s abrupt departure didn’t deter Elon. Trisciani and his assistants had several conversations with McKay, remotely and in person. They “did a lot of homework” on McKay as well, Trisciani said, from watching film to talking with his former coaches, including Vigen and MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright. Their feedback was positive, according to Trisciani.
“They felt like he was a good kid,” he said. “All those (former coaches) said that he had a strong football IQ. He was smart. From a physical evaluation, he has the ability to get the ball out quickly. He's performed in a system similar to us, where he's got to be able to make some pre-snap and post-snap decisions in the RPO game. He does have the ability to extend plays with his legs, but I feel like he is a quarterback who can run, not a runner who can throw.”
Trisciani said McKay has played with some of Elon’s current players, so that familiarity and comfort made McKay seem like a good fit. So did his experience. Elon’s starting QB for the entire 2021 season was Davis Cheek, who has graduated and won’t return to the Phoenix next season.
McKay is one of five QBs on Elon’s current 2022 roster. One of them is Joey Baughman, a redshirt junior who filled in for an injured Cheek during the 2021 spring season. A starting job for McKay is far from guaranteed.
“There will be a quarterback competition,” Trisciani said.
