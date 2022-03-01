BOZEMAN — Former Montana State quarterback Tucker Rovig will begin his football coaching career at a Big Sky program.
Idaho has hired Rovig as an offensive graduate assistant, he announced Tuesday on Twitter. The hiring comes less than two months after Rovig replaced an injured Tommy Mellott in MSU's 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision title game.
There’s something special about Big Sky Football! Excited to join @Coach_Eck staff and @VandalFootball as an offensive graduate assistant. #GoVandals— Tucker Rovig (@t12rovig) March 1, 2022
Rovig joins the staff of Jason Eck. The Vandals hired Eck in December after it parted ways with previous head coach Paul Petrino, who was born in Butte and raised in Helena. Rovig, an Idaho native, will work primarily under first-year offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Schleusner.
Rovig had one more year of playing eligibility after MSU's season ended but chose instead to focus on his goal of becoming a coach. He attended the American Football Coaches Association Convention, which began the day after the FCS championship game.
Rovig was a 2021 team captain and was listed as MSU's second-string QB all season, first behind Matthew McKay, who lost his starting job to Tommy Mellott after Montana beat the Bobcats 29-10 to end the regular season. McKay entered the transfer portal and left the team shortly before the Bobcats' first playoff game (he transferred to Elon last week).
Mellott starred in MSU's run to its first national title game since 1984, but he suffered an ankle injury on the game's first drive and didn't return. Rovig played in Mellott's place and finished the loss with a 46.4% completion rate (13 of 28), 156 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The TD pass, a 28-yarder to Lance McCutcheon, was the final play of Rovig's college career.
Rovig started the last 12 games of the 2019 season, including a 42-14 loss at NDSU in the FCS semifinals. He completed 61.6% of his passes for 1,969 yards, 15 TDs and five INTs in 2019, and he helped the Cats earn their fourth straight Brawl of the Wild victory, 48-14 at Bobcat Stadium.
Rovig was born and raised in the Boise area and graduated from Mountain View High School in Meridian.
