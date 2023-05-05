BOZEMAN — Montana State's career rushing leader has transferred to a Power 5 program with a familiar face.

Isaiah Ifanse has committed to Cal, he announced Friday, about a week after he reentered the transfer portal. The redshirt senior running back left MSU in December and joined San Jose State about a month later. Now he plans to finish his career in the Pac-12.

Ifanse is the second former Bobcat to join the Golden Bears in as many years. Offensive tackle TJ Session transferred from MSU to Cal last May.

Players are forced to sit out one full season if they transfer twice before they graduate. Ifanse earned his undergraduate degree from MSU last year, so he'll be able to play for the Bears this coming fall.

Ifanse set MSU's single-season rushing record in 2021. A knee injury late that season led to offseason surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2022 regular season. He returned in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and broke the Bobcats' career rushing mark in the quarterfinals.

NCAA rules allow football players to preserve their redshirts if they play four games or fewer in a season. Ifanse appeared in three games last year and used his redshirt, giving him one more college season.

Cal's leading rusher last season was then-freshman Jaydn Ott (897 yards, 5.3 yards per carry). He is one of three running backs on the Bears' spring roster, along with redshirt sophomores Byron Cardwell (an Oregon transfer) and Ashton Stredick (five carries in his career).