BOZEMAN — The Seattle Seahawks have signed former Montana State wide receiver Kevin Kassis, the NFL team announced Wednesday.
Kassis joins the Seahawks about a month and a half after they waived him as part of their roster cuts from 80 to 53 players. He signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May.
Kassis recorded five catches for 39 yards in the preseason and received praise from Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who told Seattle media in August that Kassis showed "great hands, great catching range" and "made as many spectacular catches as anybody out here" in practice.
The 2019 season was Kassis' last with the Bobcats. The COVID-19 pandemic erased MSU's 2020 and 2021 pro days, denying Kassis the chance to compete in front of NFL scouts. He then worked for an eye care company in California, where he's from, but gave football another shot this year.
Thanks mainly to MSU linebacker Troy Andersen, Kassis competed in front of many scouts during MSU's pro day in April. Kassis' performance there landed him a contract with Seattle that would've given him $2.56 million over three years had he not been cut, according to Spotrac.
Details of Kassis' practice squad deal have not been reported as of Wednesday afternoon.
Andersen, who plays for the Atlanta Falcons, is one of five former Bobcats on NFL 53-man rosters. The other four are offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (New Orleans Saints), edge rusher Daniel Hardy (Los Angeles Rams), receiver Lance McCutcheon (Rams) and linebacker Alex Singleton (Denver Broncos). All but Singleton, who's in his fourth NFL season, are rookies.
