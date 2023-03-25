BOZEMAN — Caleb Berquist, a recent Montana State graduate who starred for the Bobcats' rodeo team, is recovering from serious injuries earlier this week.

Berquist, 23, severely hurt his knee and spine during a side-by-side accident on Monday, according to his sister, Sydney, via a Facebook post from Sherry Lynn Wulff. Berquist underwent surgery the next day and is still struggling to move, but he's making progress, according to online journal entries from his girlfriend, Murphy Hirschy.

