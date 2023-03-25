BOZEMAN — Caleb Berquist, a recent Montana State graduate who starred for the Bobcats' rodeo team, is recovering from serious injuries earlier this week.
Berquist, 23, severely hurt his knee and spine during a side-by-side accident on Monday, according to his sister, Sydney, via a Facebook post from Sherry Lynn Wulff. Berquist underwent surgery the next day and is still struggling to move, but he's making progress, according to online journal entries from his girlfriend, Murphy Hirschy.
The accident happened when Berquist was riding his side-by-side trying to wrangle some yearling cows on his ranch Monday in eastern Washington. Berquist, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, tried to jump from the vehicle after it crashed and rolled, but it rolled over him, rupturing his knee and crushing his T12 vertebra, per Sydney. He had no feeling below his ribs, Sydney said.
Hirschy was nearby when the accident happened and quickly called 911, Sydney added. The paramedics life flighted Berquist to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington. His surgery on Tuesday lasted more than six hours, per Hirschy.
Berquist regained feeling in his legs down to his knees over the following days and sat up for the first time on Friday, Hirschy wrote. Doctors inserted a rod with a stability bar into Berquist's knee, and he'll undergo a second knee surgery at some point, Hirschy added.
"There is still no movement but we are still very hopeful!" Hirschy wrote Friday. "He continues to make great progress every day!!!
"We cannot thank everyone enough for the support. From friends coming to visit, cleaning the Berquist’s house, doing laundry, making the family food, helping farm, helping load semi trucks, and so much more. We will never be able to repay anyone back for the amazing things they did to help the Berquist family out."
As of Saturday night, a GoFundMe account for Berquist had more than 700 donations totaling nearly $60,000, almost $10,000 more than the account's goal.
Berquist graduated from MSU last May after a standout rodeo career. The LaCrosse, Washington, native finished runner-up in men's tie-down roping at the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo and was 17th as a senior at last year's CNFR. He and Teegan Leno placed 18th in team roping at the 2022 CNFR.
Berquist's accident is similar to the one involving Ricki Grebe, the stepmother of MSU football player Brody Grebe. Ricki sustained serious injuries during a four-wheeler crash at her Melstone ranch in December 2021. She is still dealing with some memory issues but has recovered about 90%, according to her husband, Jason.