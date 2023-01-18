MSU Weber football

Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse runs against Weber State during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle

BOZEMAN — About three weeks after announcing he entered the transfer portal, Isaiah Ifanse has found a new football team.

The former star running back at Montana State has committed to San Jose State, he posted on social media Wednesday, which is the final day of the first 2022-23 portal window. Ifanse will spend his final year of college eligibility in the Football Bowl Subdivision, one level above the Football Championship Subdivision, of which MSU belongs.

