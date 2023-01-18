BOZEMAN — About three weeks after announcing he entered the transfer portal, Isaiah Ifanse has found a new football team.
The former star running back at Montana State has committed to San Jose State, he posted on social media Wednesday, which is the final day of the first 2022-23 portal window. Ifanse will spend his final year of college eligibility in the Football Bowl Subdivision, one level above the Football Championship Subdivision, of which MSU belongs.
San Jose State's offer was the only one Ifanse made public since disclosing his portal entrance on Dec. 29, but he received others, he told 406mtsports.com Wednesday. The Bellevue, Washington, native didn't specify which other offers he got.
Last month, Ifanse told 406 Sports that playing in the FBS "never was really the goal in entering the portal."
After going 11-2 in 2012, SJSU didn't have a winning season until the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, in which the Spartans finished 7-1. They went 5-7 in 2021 and 7-5 last season, their sixth under head coach Brent Brennan.
SJSU rushed for 1,149 yards, 95.8 yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry in 2022. The team's top rusher was Kairee Robinson, who finished with 752 yards and 10 touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry. He was listed as a senior last year but has one year of eligibility remaining.
Ifanse is the second running back to commit to SJSU during the 2022-23 recruiting cycle so far, according to 247Sports. The other is Quali Conley, a Utah Tech transfer.
The Spartans play in the Mountain West Conference, which includes Fresno State and Wyoming. Brian Armstrong recently left MSU to become Fresno State's offensive line coach, and Brent Vigen was Wyoming's offensive coordinator before taking MSU's head coaching job in 2021.
SJSU, which is located in Northern California, will open next season against two strong Pac-12 teams: USC and Oregon State (MSU lost to OSU 68-28 last season). The Spartans will also host Cal Poly, which plays in the Big Sky Conference with MSU.
Ifanse missed all of last regular season because of knee surgery. He played in MSU's three FCS playoff games and broke the Bobcats' individual career rushing record in their quarterfinal win over William & Mary. He was able to use 2022 as a redshirt year because he didn't exceed four games played during the season.
Ifanse finished his MSU career with 25 rushing TDs and 5.9 yards per carry in 40 games. He earned multiple All-America honors in 2021, broke the single-season rushing record in that season's quarterfinals and helped the Bobcats reach the FCS national title game.
“It’s really bittersweet leaving this place, and I still have a lot of love for this place," Ifanse said last month. "But I feel like I’m doing the right thing looking for a fresh start.”
