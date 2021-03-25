PHILADELPHIA — Former Montana State standout Alex Singleton has re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, it was reported by several outlets Thursday.
Singleton, who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of MSU in 2015, inked a one-year "exclusive rights tender" for $850,000. He had 120 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception return for a touchdown in 2020.
Singleton, 27, from Thousand Oaks, California, also has played for New England and Minnesota of the NFL as well as Calgary of the CFL. He was a CFL all-star in 2017 and 2018.
Singleton earned All-America honors playing for MSU from 2011-15. He played for two Big Sky Conference champions and was the Bobcats' defensive MVP in 2014.
