BOZEMAN — Former Montana State football standout Troy Andersen is an NFL starter.
The Atlanta Falcons moved Andersen up to first-string inside linebacker on its latest depth chart, released Monday. The rookie from Dillon moved ahead of Mykal Walker and is slated to start alongside Rashaan Evans at ILB this Saturday at the Baltimore Ravens.
Andersen, who Atlanta selected in the second round of April's NFL Draft, has tallied 55 tackles (32 solo), three tackles for loss, a pass deflection and a quarterback hit (on Tom Brady) in 14 games this season, primarily as a backup to Walker. Andersen also blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown.
The former All-American at linebacker and QB will become the second former Bobcat to start at ILB for an NFL team this year. The other is Alex Singleton, a Denver Bronco who is eighth among all NFL players with 124 total tackles.
There are three other ex-MSU players on NFL rosters: edge rusher/linebacker Daniel Hardy (Los Angeles Rams), offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (New Orleans Saints) and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (Rams).
