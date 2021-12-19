BOZEMAN — Former Montana State men's basketball player Tyler Hall signed a 10-day contract with the Knicks on Saturday, the team announced.
Welcome to the team, Tyler! #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/CWwZgQdKT8— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 18, 2021
The Knicks signed Hall from the Westchester Knicks, New York's G League affiliate, as a hardship exemption after Miles McBride tested positive for COVID-19, according to the New York Daily News. McBride is one of six New York Knicks currently in COVID protocols and one of many NBA players forced to miss time because of positive tests.
While on the roster, Hall did not play (coach's decision) in New York's 114-107 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.
The 6-foot-5 guard has played 11 games for Westchester so far this season and is averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 38.5 minutes per game.
Hall went undrafted in 2019 but was picked fourth in that year's G League draft. The Rock Island, Illinois, native signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Knicks in October and played for New York's summer league team in August.
Hall finished his MSU career as the Big Sky's all-time leading scorer with 2,518 points, and he received all-conference honors in all four years with the Bobcats.
