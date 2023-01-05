FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference has named Alex Eschelman the league’s new Director of Broadcast & Digital Media, Commissioner Tom Wistrcill announced today.
“Content creation and social media strategy have become hallmarks of the Big Sky and helped us build our brand nationally and even internationally,” Wistrcill said. “Alex brings a breadth of experience and knowledge, as well as great familiarity with our conference, and we are thrilled that she is joining our team to enhance our new media efforts and elevate the experience we provide our fans.”
Eschelman has served as a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana & SWX Montana in Bozeman since May of 2020. She’s had many experiences in that position, including acting as the sideline reporter for Montana State football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and rodeo events.
She also co-hosted MSU Athletics’ weekly show, ‘Bobcat Insider’, where she interviewed a multitude of coaches and student-athletes.
Prior to her time in Bozeman, Eschelman had stints at both the Pac-12 Networks and Fox Sports Arizona.
Additionally, Eschelman picked up experience working for Arizona’s athletic department, as well as serving in intern roles for KOLD-TV in Tucson and KCRA3 in Sacramento.
The El Dorado Hills, California, native graduated from the University of Arizona in May of 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, while minoring in Sports Management. Eschelman was also a student-athlete at Arizona, where she cheered for the Wildcats.
"I am thrilled to join the Big Sky Conference team as your go-to source for stories surrounding the league,” Eschelman said. “During my two-and-a-half years in Bozeman, I have been fortunate to cover Montana State on various platforms including television, streaming and radio. Now along with the Bobcats, I am excited to not only highlight the 10 Big Sky institutions and our affiliates, but also take the exposure of our conference to the next level with our partners at ESPN, Scripps and Learfield."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.