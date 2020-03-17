BILLINGS — Forsyth junior Lindsey Hein plans to continue her basketball career at Montana State, she announced Tuesday.
Hein, a 6-foot-6 post, told 406mtsports.com that she committed weeks ago but wanted to wait until after the state tournament to announce it.
"I could kind of a relax and play," she said Tuesday.
Hein had offers from Montana, Iowa State, Nebraska and North Dakota State, she said.
"It was a really hard decision," she said. "MSU has really good fans and coaches. I decided I wanted to stay home and play in front of my home state."
Hein has earned Class B all-state selections in each of the last two seasons. She scored 20 points in the Dogies' opening round win over Malta on Thursday and poured in 24 against Big Timber in the semifinals a day later.
The last week has "been crazy," said Hein, who also plays volleyball and doesn't compete in a spring sport.
Montana's first cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, caused the Montana High School Association to cancel the state basketball tournaments on their second-to-last day. Every semifinal winner, including the Forsyth girls, was awarded a co-championship.
Two days later, the state's K-12 schools were ordered closed for two weeks. The MHSA suspended its spring sports season indefinitely on Monday, joining a long list of organizations/schools to cut some or all of their spring athletic competitions.
