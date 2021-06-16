BOZEMAN – Montana State will have four representatives competing for a chance to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track and field are set to take place from June 18-27 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Duncan Hamilton qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials by meeting the men's standard of 8 minutes, 32 seconds, in the steeplechase. Lucy Corbett, Drake Schneider and Carley VonHeeder each had their declared entries accepted by the USATF.
"It is very exciting to have four of our current student-athletes competing in the Olympic Trials representing Montana State University," said Lyle Weese, MSU's Dale Kennedy Director of Track and Field in a Montana State press release. "It is an experience that they will probably remember for the rest of their lives. I'm just really thrilled that they get to have this opportunity."
Corbett will be the first Bobcat to compete Friday, June 18, in the women's high jump at 5:45 p.m. MDT. If Corbett advances, she will compete in the event final Sunday. Corbett earned Second Team All-America honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on June 12 and set the school record mark of 6 feet in the high jump while claiming gold at the Big Sky Conference Championships in May this season. She enters the competition tied for the 17th best height cleared by an American this calendar year.
Hamilton, who finished as a First Team All-American in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Championships on June 11, will run in the first round races that open at 5:29 p.m. MDT on Monday, June 21. Hamilton set a school record and placed fifth in the NCAA finals with his time of 8:31.55, a mark that ranks him the 25th fastest American this year. The final for the steeplechase is scheduled for Friday, June 25.
Schneider's best time of 50.12 seconds set this season in the men's 400 hurdles ranks 27th in the nation in 2021 and provided the Montana State sprinter the opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Games. Schneider earned his third consecutive Big Sky Championship in the event in May before his college season ended at the NCAA West Preliminary Round. The 400 hurdles first-round races are slated for 8:30 p.m. MDT Thursday, June 24. The semifinals for the event take place the next day and the finals are set for Saturday.
VonHeeder became the Bobcats' record holder in the women's javelin this season as she took first place at the Big Sky Championships with her personal-best throw of 173-10 (52.99m). That mark helped boost her into a spot at the U.S. Olympic Trials as the 22nd best throw of the year among female American javelin throwers. VonHeeder is scheduled to compete in the qualifying round of the event at 2 p.m. MDT Friday, June 25. She, along with Schneider, will be making their first appearances at the newly renovated Hayward Field facility in Eugene.
