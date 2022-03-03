BOZEMAN — Four Montana State skiers have been named to the all-Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association teams, the league office announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Nellie Talbot, Kristiane Bekkestad and Riley Seger were named all-RMISA first team, while Henry Heaydon garnered second team honors.
Bekkestad, a sophomore from Aal, Norway, had an outstanding slalom season for the Bobcats reaching the podium on five occasions. She placed first in slalom at the RMISA Invitational and RMISA Alpine Qualifier, while finishing runner-up at the MSU and Denver Invitationals, as well as last week’s RMISA/NCAA West Regional Championships.
Talbot, a junior from Vail, Colorado, notched six top 10 performances this winter, including winning the giant slalom at the MSU and DU Invitationals. The 2020 NCAA giant slalom runner-up also placed second in GS at the Utah Invitational. Last year at the NCAA Championships, Talbot placed ninth in giant slalom.
Seger, a junior from Vancouver, British Coloumbia, saw limited action on the RMISA circuit, but made the most of his races winning the giant slalom at both the MSU and RMISA Invitationals. Last winter, he garnered second-team All-America accolades after placing sixth in GS at the NCAA Championships in New Hampshire.
Heaydon, a freshman from Vail, had an outstanding debut in the Blue and Gold, posting five top 10 performances, including third in slalom at the Utah Invitational and fifth in the RMISA Invitational. Last week, Heaydon placed ninth in slalom at the RMISA Championships.
