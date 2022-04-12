GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Montana State redshirt freshmen Jordan Briggs and Cora Rosanova were the Bobcat women's golf team's top finishers as play was completed at the Bobcat Desert Classic on Tuesday at Golf Club of Estrella.
MSU earned its top team showing of the spring by tying for seventh place.
The Bobcats finished in a tie for seventh with Dixie State and Eastern Washington with 946 strokes (315-320-311) through 54 holes. Santa Clara won the team title by firing all three rounds under 300 and finish with a total of 892. MSU's finish was its best since taking fourth at the Kelsey Chugg Invitational last September.
"The biggest thing was just to see them get more comfortable with their swings and their overall game today," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. "We talked about committing to our shots, whether it's the right one or not. Today, we were more committed than we had been in any tournament yet this spring."
Rosanova had three consecutive rounds shot under 79 over the course of two days. She finished at 16-over-par (232) by closing out play with a 77 on Tuesday. She tied for 23rd in the individual standings.
"Cora was our most consistent golfer this tournament and was the most consistent she's been all season," Basye said. "You don't want to have your best tournament right now, you kind of want to be making an upward step before conference, and she is for sure in that position."
Briggs had her top round of the Bobcat Desert Classic on Tuesday. She recorded a 4-over 76 after back-to-back rounds of 80 and 79 on Monday. Her 235 strokes through 54 holes put her in a tie for 27th overall.
"Her swing, her feeling over the ball, she just felt comfortable with all of it as we closed out today," Basye said. "That's what you want as you're getting into conference is to feel good about your game."
The Bobcat scoring lineup was closed out by Kameryn Basye and Hannah Rosanova. Basye shot a 3-over 75 in the third round and tied for 37th by carding a 240. Rosanova tied for 42nd as she finished with a total of 243 after scoring an 83 Tuesday.
Lucia Prieto Romano and Sofia Rodriguez Todd also competed for Montana State. Prieto Romano finished in 53rd at 250 strokes, while Rodriguez Todd took 55th with 258.
The Bobcats will close out their 2021-22 season at the Big Sky Conference Championships, which are scheduled to begin on Monday, in Scottsdale, Arizonza, at Talking Stick Resort Golf Course.
