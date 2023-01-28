SNOWBIRD, Utah — Montana State freshman Justine Lamontagne got her collegiate racing career off to a fast start.
The product of Mont Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada, placed fifth in the second slalom event of the afternoon as the Bobcat alpine squad opened its Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association schedule at the Westminster Invitational on Thursday at Snowbird Ski Resort.
The RMISA alpine season kicked off with two slalom events (four races in all) on the women’s side.
Montana State All-America standout Kristiane Bekkestad led the Bobcats in the opening slalom event placing eighth overall with a two-run total of 1 minutes, 40.14 seconds. The junior from Aal, Norway, posted the second-fastest opening run in 47.95 seconds. Bekkestad was followed in scoring by Ylva Falksete (17th, 1:41.74) and Tegan Wold (18th, 1:41.81).
Utah’s Madison Hoffman won the opening slalom in 1:37.83.
The Bobcats placed three skiers in the top 10 in the second event, paced by Lamontagne’s two-run total of 1:37.43. Lamontagne recorded the second-fastest time (50.41) in the final race of the day. Also scoring for MSU were Bekkestad (seventh, 1:38.71) and Falksete (ninth, 1:39.69).
Denver’s Sara Rask captured the individual crown in the second event in 1:34.49.
After the women’s slalom, Utah sits atop the team standings with 182 points. The Utes are followed by Denver (181), MSU (129), Alaska Anchorage (127), Westminster (111), Colorado (109), Nevada (58) and Colorado Mountain (29).
Boehm Paces MSU men at Westminster Slalom
Montana State freshman Gianluca Boehm posted MSU’s best finish at the Westminster Invitational, placing fourth in the men’s slalom No. 2 on Friday afternoon at Snowbird Ski Resort. The native of Samedan, Switzerland clocked a two-run total of 1:35.34. Boehm’s final run of the day was the fastest overall in 48.52.
Utah’s Wilhelm Normannseth captured both slalom events in 1:27.74 and 1:33.53, respectively.
Bobcat sophomore Henry Heaydon led MSU in slalom No.1 finishing eighth in 1:29.84. The Avon, Colorado, product was followed in scoring by Isak Staurset (17th, 1:31.10) and Dawson Yates (23rd, 1:31.96).
Following Boehm in the top three for the Bobcats in slalom No. 2 were Heaydon (15th, 1:36.63) and Tanner Perkins (26th, 1:40.60).
The Westminster Invitational kicked off the RMISA alpine season with three-time defending champion Utah winning the team title totaling 365 points. The Utes were followed by Denver (302), Westminster (268), Colorado (251), MSU (237), Alaska Anchorage (220), Nevada (125) and Colorado Mountain (107).
Montana State will host the alpine portion of the MSU Invitational on Tuesday and Wednesday at Bridger Bowl.
