BOZEMAN — Montana State’s third known commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle is Mason Dethman, a versatile Froid senior with a couple MSU connections.

Dethman announced his commitment to the Bobcats on Wednesday. He’s played quarterback and multiple positions on defense in his first three seasons with 6-Man cooperative Froid-Medicine Lake, and he plans to play linebacker at the next level.

“I’m stoked,” Dethman told 406mtsports.com on Thursday, adding, “Coming from 6-Man to 11-Man, it’s going to be difficult. I’ve just got to work harder to get where I need to be.”

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Dethman said he also got football offers from Montana, Rocky Mountain College and Dickinson (North Dakota) State and a basketball offer from Rocky (he also runs track). He strongly considered UM, which wanted him to play safety and, like MSU, offered a partial scholarship, he said.

“Nothing against Missoula. I love their staff. Their staff showed nothing but respect to me,” Dethman said. “It just didn’t feel right like Bozeman did.”

Dethman chose the Cats largely because of the relationships he formed with MSU head coach Brent Vigen and linebackers coach Bobby Daly.

“I’m sure they’re going to push me to be the best player I can,” Dethman said, adding, “They’ve been really good to me.”

Bozeman also impressed him.

“The support from the town of Bozeman to the Bobcats, it’s huge. It’s grown over the past few years,” Dethman said, adding, “The love for the Bobcats across the state is crazy, and I’m honored to be a part of that.”

Dethman knows MSU defensive end Brody Grebe, who is the boyfriend of Dethman’s sister Mackenzie. Mackenzie is a former Rocky Mountain College basketball player who is finishing her schooling at MSU, Dethman said.

“It’s going to be nice to have somebody there (that I know),” he added.

Dethman helped Froid-Lake win consecutive 6-Man state titles in 2020 and 2021. He’s the eighth-ranked Montana recruit for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports. Four spots ahead of him is Bozeman senior Hudson Wiens, MSU’s second commit of this cycle. Washington state linebacker Ryan Bowles was the first.

Dethman has no qualms about ditching QB and safety for a full-time linebacker role at MSU.

“Talking to Coach Daly, he said this is where I’m going to thrive at the next level,” Dethman said. “I’m putting my trust in him, and I fully believe what they have going in Bozeman is right.”