FARGO, N.D. — Last year’s trip to the Fargodome served as a rude awakening for Montana State.
A 52-10 blowout loss at the hands of North Dakota State in the second round of the playoffs gave the Bobcats an up-close look at a championship pedigree.
One year later, MSU gets another crack at the Bison — this time with a trip to the national title game hanging in the balance. The Bobcats (11-3), the No. 5 seed for the Division I playoffs, will square off against top-seeded and reigning champ NDSU (14-0) in a semifinal game here Saturday.
It is Montana State’s first semifinal appearance since its last national championship season of 1984. The game kicks off at noon Mountain time and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The Bobcats aren’t putting any stock into last year’s lopsided result. These are different teams with different components and, in the case of the Bison, a new head coach in Matt Entz.
Montana State coach Jeff Choate, now in his fourth year, sees it as nothing more than a cautionary tale.
“We’ve got to avoid having any PTSD from our traumatic experience that took place in the Fargodome, but I think our guys have played a ton of football since then and have played to a higher degree,” he said. “We’re more competitive. I think we’re a better team overall. We’re more well-rounded.”
Entz seemed to concur.
“They’re an exceptional team as far as taking advantage of all the skill kids they have, and they’ve continued to solidify on the offensive line,” Entz said during his weekly news conference on Monday. “Defensively, they’re sound. They’re really good up front.”
The Bobcats, coming off a 24-10 quarterfinal victory last week against upstart Austin Peay, have won six consecutive games and are unquestionably playing their best football of the season.
Defensively, MSU’s success is based off the play of those in the trenches, where end Bryce Sterk has 15 sacks and tackle Derek Marks is always around the football.
“Our production has been good,” Marks said. “When our production as a D-line is good, we usually come out on top.”
The Bobcats know they need to slow NDSU’s productive running game — which averages just under 286 yards per game — and contain freshman quarterback Trey Lance, who’s accounted for 36 touchdowns and, amazingly, hasn’t thrown an interception in 257 pass attempts.
Montana State’s running game was the best in the Big Sky Conference this year and churns out nearly 266 yards a game with an array of formations, motions and personnel. But tailback Isaiah Ifanse, healthy again after hobbling through half the season, is MSU’s best weapon.
Ifanse rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown last week versus Austin Peay.
And don’t discount the recent play of MSU quarterback Tucker Rovig. During the Bobcats’ winning streak, Rovig has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception.
Naturally, Rovig understands the challenge the Bobcats’ offense faces against the Bison, who have only allowed 16 touchdowns all season.
“Very good team,” Rovig said. “They don’t have any weak links in terms of their defense.”
NDSU survived Illinois State by a 9-3 score in the quarterfinals last week. It was the first time the Bison were held without a touchdown at home since 2002.
But it was also their 35th consecutive victory, their 27th straight win at home and extended their FCS playoff mark to 32-2.
“I think our guys are hungry. I do. I think we’re pretty good on defense, but you’re only as good as your last performance. So we’ve got to go take on a big challenge, a different challenge,” Choate said.
“This week it’s all about discipline and physicality. It doesn’t take much for (NDSU) to get on top of it in a hurry.
“We’ve just got to do the same thing, the details of our position over and over and over and over again at a really high level and not get discouraged, and just keep playing with our edge and physicality.”
50, for the record
It will be a landmark game for Montana State left tackle Mitch Brott, as the senior from Billings will establish a new school record by making his 50th consecutive start.
Brott, a product of West High School, has started every game of his MSU career dating back to the 2016 season. Brott will break the record previously set by John Weidenaar, who started 49 in a row at left tackle from 2012-15.
Others on the list include offensive lineman Brent Swaggert (48 straight starts from 2000-03), defensive end Jon Montoya (48, 2000-03), safety and current defensive coordinator Kane Ioane (47, 2000-03), and linebacker Jody Owens (47, 2009-12).
Spotlight on: Jabril Cox
Choate had high praise for NDSU outside linebacker Jabril Cox last year, and his opinion hasn’t changed.
“He’s got NFL prototypical size, speed, strength, and he’s got great instincts,” Choate said. “You don’t see very many guys at our level that are that 6-2½, 230-pound guy that runs the way he does. He probably should be playing in the Big 12 or somewhere like that.”
Cox has put together another great season for the Bison, racking up 78 tackles (8.5 for loss) with four pass breakups and an interception. Cox, a junior from Kansas City, Missouri, was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick and a second-team STATS All-American.
Last year, Cox was the MVFC defensive player of the year.
“You just look at his numbers, his size, his height … the measurables add up for him to be a next-level type player,” Choate said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.