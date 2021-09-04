No. 9 Montana (0-0) at FBS No. 20 Washington (0-0)
Saturday, 6 p.m. MT
Seattle, Washington
Husky Stadium
(70,083 FieldTurf)
Pac-12 Networks
Series History: Washington leads the all-time series, 17-1-1.
Last Meeting: Washington won, 63-7, in 2017.
The Coaches: Bobby Hauck enters his 10th overall season as the Griz head coach. Jimmy Lake, an Eastern Washington alumnus and former Montana State coach, is in his second season coaching Washington.
Notes: The Huskies and Grizzlies had gone more than a half century without playing one another before they met on week two of the 2017 season.
No. 12 Montana State (0-0) at Wyoming (0-0)
Saturday, 2 p.m. MT
Laramie, Wyoming
Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
(29,181 FieldTurf)
MWC Network/Facebook
Series History: Wyoming leads the series 13-6.
Last Meeting: Wyoming beat Montana State, 21-10, in 2003.
The Coaches: Brent Vigen begins his first season with MSU after he was an assistant at Wyoming. Craig Bohl is in his eighth season at Wyoming following a decade at North Dakota State in the FCS.
Notes: Wyoming and MSU both played in the Rocky Mountain Conference from 1919-36, when UW left to form the Skyline Conference in 1937 (the Cats remained in what became a small-school league).
Northern Colorado (0-0) at Colorado (0-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. MT
Boulder, Colorado
Folsom Field
(52,613 Astroturf)
Pac-12 Network
Series History: Colorado leads the series 10-2.
Last Meeting: Colorado won in 2017, 41-12 in Boulder.
The Coaches: Ed McCaffrey enters his first season with Northern Colorado. Karl Dorrell enters his second with Colorado after going 4-2 in 2020.
Notes: The Bears’ last game came against Cal Poly on November 23, 2019. Colorado is coming off a 4-2 COVID shortened 2020 season ending with an appearance in the Alamo Bowl.
No. 8 North Dakota (0-0) at Idaho State (0-0)
Saturday, 2 p.m. MT
Pocatello, Idaho
Holt Arena
(12,000 SoftTop Matrix turf)
ESPN+
Series History: The series is tied at 3-3.
Last Meeting: Idaho State won 55-20 in 2019.
The Coaches: Rob Phenicie enters his fifth season as the ISU head coach. Bubba Schweigert enters his eighth at the helm of UND and the second season for the team in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Notes: The game is part of the 2021 Missouri Valley/Big Sky Conference challenge. Five more games will be played in the next two weeks as part of the nonconference scheduling agreement.
Simon Fraser (0-0) at Idaho (0-0)
Saturday, 2 p.m. MT
Moscow, Idaho
Kibbie Dome
(16,000 RealGrass Pro turf)
ESPN+
Series History: This is the first meeting between the two programs.
The Coaches: Paul Petrino, a former Carroll College quarterback, enters his ninth year as the head coach of Idaho, which returned to the FCS from the FBS in 2018. Mike Rigell was hired as the SFU head coach in March 2020 and has yet to coach a game.
Notes: Idaho went 2-4 last year during the Big Sky's spring season. SFU most recently played a game on Nov. 16, 2019, a loss to cap a 1-9 season.
Cal Poly (0-0) at San Diego (0-0)
Saturday, 2 p.m. MT
San Diego, California
Torero Stadium
(6,000 Natural Grass)
WCC Sports
Series History: Cal Poly leads the series, 5-1.
Last Meeting: Cal Poly won in 2019, 52-34 in the season opener.
The Coaches: Beau Baldwin, former Eastern Washington coach, is in his first full season coaching Cal Poly. Dale Lindsey, a Western Kentucky alum, is in his ninth year coaching San Diego.
Notes: The Triple Option is gone at Cal Poly and the new offensive package likely will result in three or four wide receivers on most plays with one running back instead of two slotbacks, a fullback and a pair of receivers in the formation. San Diego won four of six games last spring, finishing tied for second place in the Pioneer Football League with two other schools, a half-game behind Davidson.
Sacramento State (0-0) at Dixie State (0-0)
Saturday, 7 p.m. MT
St. George, Utah
Greater Zion Stadium
(10,500 FieldTurf)
ESPN+
Series History: This is the first meeting between the two programs.
The Coaches: Troy Taylor enters this third season with Sac State. Paul Peterson is in his third at Dixie State and the second at the FCS level.
Notes: The Hornets will be starting the season on the road against an FCS team for the first time since playing at Incarnate Word on Aug. 30, 2014. Like the Cardinals that season, Dixie State is transitioning from Division II to the FCS. The Trailblazers played their first FCS season in the spring of 2021 and went 2-3.
Portland State (0-0) at Hawaii (0-1)
Saturday, 10 p.m. MT
Honolulu, Hawaii
Clarence T.C. Ching Complex
(9,000 Turf)
Spectrum Sports PPV
Series History: Hawaii leads 4-1.
Last Meeting: Portland State won in 2000, 45-20, in Hawaii.
The Coaches: Bruce Barnum is in his seventh season as the Vikings head coach and 12th overall with the program. Todd Graham enters his second with Hawaii after leading the team to a 5-4 record in 2020.
Notes: Former Portland State star quarterback June Jones (1975-76) was the head coach at Hawai'i (1999-2007, 76-41), winning WAC titles in 1999 and 2007. Two of his assistants during that span were former Portland State head coaches Mouse Davis (1975-80, 42-24) and Jerry Glanville (2007-09, 9-24).
