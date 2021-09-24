No. 4 Montana (2-0) versus Cal Poly (1-2)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Missoula, Montana
Washington-Grizzly Stadium
(25,217 FieldTurf)
SWX/ESPN+
Series History: The Griz lead, 16-5.
Last Meeting: The Griz won, 48-28, in 2018.
The Coaches: Bobby Hauck enters his 10th overall season as the Griz head coach and is in his second stint as the head coach. Beau Baldwin is in his first full season at Cal Poly as he aims to rebuild the Mustangs program.
Notes: Hauck holds a 6-1 all-time record against Cal Poly, while Baldwin is 6-4 against Montana (all as the head coach at EWU). Cal Poly has won just twice in Missoula in the series that dates back to 1969.
No. 13 Montana State (2-1) at Portland State (1-2)
Saturday, 3 p.m.
Hillsboro, Oregon
Hillsboro Stadium
(7,600 FieldTurf)
ESPN+
Series History: Montana State leads, 21-10.
Last Meeting: Montana State won, 43-23, in 2018.
The Coaches: Brent Vigen begins his first season with MSU after he was an assistant at Wyoming. Bruce Barnum is in his seventh season as the Vikings head coach and 12th overall with the program.
Notes: Since a near-upset win over FBS Wyoming in Week One, the Bobcats have cruised in their two games since with wins of 38 (Drake) and 42 (San Diego). Portland State plays its second game in a row at home, but the Bobcats are the first Division I team after the Vikings routed Western Oregon last week.
No. 12 UC Davis (3-0) at No. 14 Weber State (1-2)
Saturday, 6 p.m.
Ogden, Utah
Stewart Stadium
(17,312 Natural grass)
ESPN+
Series History: Weber State leads the series, 6-2.
Last Meeting: Weber State won, 18-13, during the spring 2021 season.
The Coaches: Jay Hill is in his eighth season at the helm of Weber State. Dan Hawkins is in his third season at UC Davis, his alma mater.
Notes: Weber State has yet to play a football game outside the state of Utah this season. The Wildcats have played in Salt Lake City (Utah), St. George (Dixie State) and home in Ogden (against No. 3 James Madison) and will get their fourth in a row against UC Davis this weekend. UC Davis, meanwhile, is playing its third road game to open the year.
No. 6 Eastern Washington (3-0) at Southern Utah (1-2)
Saturday, 6 p.m.
Cedar City, Utah
Eccles Stadium
(8,500 Hellas Matrix Turf)
ESPN+
Series History: EWU leads the series, 5-2.
Last Meeting: EWU won, 55-17, in 2018.
The Coaches: Aaron Best is in his fourth season as the Eagles head coach and is in his 25th season overall at EWU between being a former player and assistant coach. Demario Warren is in his sixth season as the Thunderbirds head coach and 13th overall with the school.
Notes: Despite the series lead, the Eagles have not won in Cedar City since 2014. In what is the Thunderbirds' final Big Sky season before moving to the WAC, this might be the Eagles' final shot in Cedar City for a little bit.
Northern Arizona (1-2) at Northern Colorado (1-2)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Greeley, Colorado
Nottingham Field
(8.533 Turf)
ESPN+
Series History: NAU leads the series, 8-3.
Last Meeting: The Lumberjacks won, 41-23, in 2019.
The Coaches: Chris Ball enters his second full season at the helm of the Lumberjacks after he replaced longtime NAU coach Jerome Souers. Ed McCaffrey enters his first season with Northern Colorado.
Notes: After opening with blowout losses against No. 1 Sam Houston and unranked South Dakota, the Lumberjacks pulled off another FCS-over-FBS upset when they knocked off the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Arizona. Northern Arizona hadn't beat the Wildcats since 1932 and had never beat a Pac-12 team before Saturday's stunner. NAU became the 10th FCS-FBS upset this season — the most since 2016 which was also 10.
Sacramento State (1-2) at Idaho State (0-2)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Pocatello, Idaho
Holt Arena
(12,000 SoftTop Matrix turf)
ESPN+
Series History: Sac State leads the series, 8-4.
Last Meeting: Sac State won the last meeting, 41-21, in 2017.
The Coaches: Rob Phenicie enters his fifth season as the ISU head coach. Troy Taylor enters his third season with Sac State.
Notes: Both teams enter off two-game losing skids — both most recently losing to FBS teams. ISU was routed at Nevada, 49-10, while Sac State was able to compete against Cal, 42-30, on the road in yet another close game between a Big Sky and Pac-12 squad.
