GREAT FALLS — Long before there was Tommy Mellott, there was Joe Roberts.
And long before there was Troy Andersen, there was Mark Fellows.
In the long and mostly successful history of the Montana State University football program, those four players deserve a special niche in the hearts of Bobcat fans. They may not be the best players to ever wear the Blue-and-Gold (but who knows, a few of them might be?), but they certainly are among the most significant players.
Mellott, of course, is the feel-good story of 2021. The Butte freshman played his way from an obscure special-teams athlete to the starting quarterback, and now he’s developed into Touchdown Tommy. His performance on Dec. 19 against South Dakota State — two rushing TDs, two passing TDs and 394 total yards — was one of the most amazing efforts I have ever witnessed on a football field.
Of course, he was just as amazing in two previous playoff victories over UT Martin and Sam Houston State, when he accounted for seven more TDs. Not bad for a kid who threw all of four passes during the regular season.
Which brings us to Joe Roberts, who scored only one touchdown in his MSU career, but it was an unforgettable 6-pointer.
On December 9, 1984, the senior safety from Missoula rescued the Bobcats from near-certain defeat when he intercepted a pass by Rhode Island quarterback Tom Ehrhardt near the MSU goal line and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown with only four minutes left in the national semifinals. That gave the Bobcats a 25-20 lead, and after they scored on the ensuing possession, they owned a 32-20 victory and a trip to Charleston, South Carolina, for the championship game.
Just under 13,000 fans saw the miracle finish of 1984, and just over 20,000 fans witnessed the latest version of storybook football. As they say — you had to be there to believe it, and I was lucky enough to be there. Twice.
Back in 1984, I was a 37-year-old sportswriter working for the Great Falls Tribune, sitting in the 70-degree comfort of the press box at Reno H. Sales Stadium when MSU defeated Rhode Island to advance to the NCAA Division 1-AA national championship game.
Just a few days ago, I was sitting in bone-chilling 20-degree temperatures at Bobcat Stadium along with my 37-year-old daughter Gina when MSU defeated South Dakota State to advance to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision championship game.
A lot has changed in Bozeman over the past 37 years … the name of the stadium, the playing surface at the stadium, the fan capacity of the stadium … to mention just a few.
But other things haven’t changed, like the passion that MSU fans have for their team and their program. I’m here to tell you that 20,000 Bobcat partisans can generate plenty of passion — and noise. When they spilled out of the stands to celebrate following the final whistle against South Dakota State, it was quite the sight for sore eyes, and many of those eyes were filled with tears.
They tell me even Touchdown Tommy spilled a few tears after the game, but Gina and I couldn’t tell from our vantage point in Section 102 near the 30-yard line.
Which brings us back to guys like Troy Andersen and Mark Fellows.
Any current Bobcat fan can recite the heroics of Andersen, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior from Dillon who has played quarterback, running back, linebacker and any other position he wanted during his All-American career in Bozeman. He’s been the poster boy for community involvement and academic excellence, in addition to his obvious brilliance on the football field. If he’s not the best defensive player to ever compete for Montana State, he’s in the middle of the conversation.
But as far as I’m concerned, that conversation starts with Mark Fellows, who also attained All-America status in his MSU playing career. A 6-2, 225-pound defensive end from Choteau, Fellows was the fiercest pass-rusher I’ve ever seen in Bozeman, and he could stop the run with the best of them.
In the Cats’ 19-6 victory over Louisiana Tech in the 1984 national title game, he sacked the quarterback five times, recovered a fumble and had eight other tackles. Fellows helped the Bobcats hold Louisiana Tech scoreless until the final minute of the game.
Fellows was one of eight Montana natives who started on the defensive unit for that national-championship squad, and a lot of them came from small towns like Choteau, Chester (Doug Kimball), Conrad (Clete Linebarger) and Boulder (the Timmer brothers, Kirk and Troy).
A bunch of Montana kids also starred on offense, including wide receiver Kelly Davis of Butte and tight end Joe Bignell of Deer Lodge.
Much has been written over the years about the enormous improvement the Bobcats made from 1983’s 1-10 squad to the 12-2 record compiled the following year. But let’s not forget that the current 12-2 team didn’t win a single game in 2020, when the entire season was scrubbed by COVID.
Dave Arnold won a national football championship in his second season as a college coach. Can Brent Vigen do it in his first season at the helm?
I hope so, because I can’t wait 37 years for another season like this.
