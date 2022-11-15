GREAT FALLS — Like thousands of other college football fans, I am eagerly awaiting the arrival of ESPN’s College GameDay crew for Saturday’s Bobcat-Grizzly game in Bozeman.
I can hardly wait to see what kind of super-cool (more likely super-cold) environment will greet star analysts Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit, along with The Bear (Chris Fallica) and the new girl, Jess Sims. I seriously doubt that veteran Lee Corso will be on the scene, since the old coach couldn’t even make it to Austin, Texas, a week ago.
I’m sure the gang will be duly impressed by the awesome Bridger Mountains, the picturesque MSU campus and the boundless enthusiasm of fans who will be pouring in from every corner of the state for the biggest game of the year. Every year.
I also worry, however, that the ESPN talking heads will forget that this event is about the Cats and the Griz, not a made-for-TV production that is sometimes (too many times, in my opinion) referred to as the Brawl of the Wild.
For the first 100 years of the Treasure State football rivalry, it was the Cat-Griz game or, in some quarters, the Griz-Cat game. Then an intrepid Missoulian sportswriter figured the game deserved a new name. A name that rhymed with Call of the Wild, an adventure novel written by Jack London back in 1903, a book about a dog and set in Alaska during the Yukon gold-prospecting days.
In other words, a name that had nothing to do with Montana, or sports, for that matter.
“I believe it was Kim Briggeman who started using the name, and I wanted to say it was in 1997,” said Jon Kasper, who was a Missoulian writer back then and is currently an assistant commissioner of the Big Sky Conference.
Kasper, who got his start in journalism as a high school kid working for me as a sports clerk at the Great Falls Tribune, took over the Grizzly football beat more than 20 years ago.
“When I took over the beat in 1999, I used Brawl of the Wild,” said Kasper, who lives in Utah these days. “Cat-Griz rolls off the tongue so much better than Griz-Cat, but as you know Griz fans would let us know when we called the game Cat-Griz in the newspaper.”
Slowly but surely, other Montana newspapers and media outlets started using Brawl of the Wild as a synonym for Cat-Griz game, as if that were the most natural thing in the world.
But not every media outlet fell for the trap.
I worked as sports editor of the Great Falls Tribune for 33 years, from 1978 until 2011, and never once did a member of my sports staff call the rivalry by anything other than its given name.
Not even once.
I have hundreds of sports-minded friends who love to talk football. Especially the kind involving Cats and Griz. Never have I heard them use the Brawl word.
Not even once.
Of course, I’m from another generation, and most of my friends are from another era, as well. We remember when MSU won the NCAA Division I-AA national title in 1984, and we remember when Montana captured national championships in 1995 and 2001.
Cats and Griz achieved those titles. Not Alaskan sled dogs.
I plan to watch ESPN from 7-10 a.m. Saturday with an old-fashioned notebook on my lap. I’m going to count how many times Kirk and Desmond and especially Jess use the Brawl word when a simple Cat-Griz reference would have served better.
When the game itself starts at noon, I’m going to quit counting because you know the MTN announcers will fall all over themselves in an effort to appear smarter than the viewing audience.
Let the B-word begin.
