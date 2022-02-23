Bear Old

Rabun County's Bear Old (78) and Dalton Ramey prepare for a play. 

 Courtesy photo

BOZEMAN — Montana State football recruit Bear Old signed with the Bobcats on Wednesday.

The signing from Old, an offensive lineman from Rabun County High School in Georgia, comes three weeks after National Signing Day. The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder committed to MSU in early January and decided to take some time after the Feb. 2 signing day to weigh his options. Among the other offers he received was a preferred walk-on spot at Ole Miss, he told 406mtsports.com

Old will be joining the Cats as a preferred walk-on. He said last month that he got a partial scholarship offer, but he clarified Tuesday that the only aid he'll initially receive is academic. The athletic offer was always preferred walk-on, he said. 

Old is the 21st high school player from the Class of 2022 to sign with MSU. The Cats have also added three transfers. 

