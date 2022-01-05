Bear Old

Rabun County High offensive lineman Bear Old poses for a photo during a visit to Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 26, 2021. 

BOZEMAN — Three days before it plays for a national championship, the Montana State football team got a commitment from an out-of-state recruit.

Bear Old, an offensive lineman from Georgia, announced his intention to play for the Bobcats Wednesday on Twitter. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound senior is MSU's second known commit of the regular signing period, joining Bozeman Gallatin wide receiver/defensive back Michael Armstrong. The Cats signed 16 players during the early signing period.

Armstrong is the son of MSU offensive line coach — and Old's future coach — Brian Armstrong.

Old had offers from eight other colleges, according to Rivals.com and his father, Justin: Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky, Gardner-Webb, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Penn and Troy. Marshall, MTSU and Troy are Football Bowl Subdivision programs, and the rest are FCS.

During his career at Rabun County High, Old earned an all-state selection and two all-region honors, and he's a Blue-Grey All-American. He is listed as a guard and tackle on his Hudl page, which includes several measurables: a 5.2-second 40-yard dash, 28-inch vertical leap, 265-pound clean max, 275-pound bench press and 450-pound squat.

Old also plays basketball and has a 3.7 GPA.

Eighth-seeded MSU (12-2) will play second-seeded North Dakota State (13-1) in the FCS title game on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. It's the Cats' first national championship appearance since 1984. 

