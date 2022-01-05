BOZEMAN — Three days before it plays for a national championship, the Montana State football team got a commitment from an out-of-state recruit.
Bear Old, an offensive lineman from Georgia, announced his intention to play for the Bobcats Wednesday on Twitter. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound senior is MSU's second known commit of the regular signing period, joining Bozeman Gallatin wide receiver/defensive back Michael Armstrong. The Cats signed 16 players during the early signing period.
I am extremely honored & thankful to announce my commitment to @MSUBobcats_FB. I would like to thank my family, my coaches, and teammates @RabunFootball.— Bear Old (@bearold4) January 5, 2022
Go Bobcats!@CoachArmy @bvigen pic.twitter.com/mtxqtS2OoR
Armstrong is the son of MSU offensive line coach — and Old's future coach — Brian Armstrong.
Old had offers from eight other colleges, according to Rivals.com and his father, Justin: Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky, Gardner-Webb, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Penn and Troy. Marshall, MTSU and Troy are Football Bowl Subdivision programs, and the rest are FCS.
During his career at Rabun County High, Old earned an all-state selection and two all-region honors, and he's a Blue-Grey All-American. He is listed as a guard and tackle on his Hudl page, which includes several measurables: a 5.2-second 40-yard dash, 28-inch vertical leap, 265-pound clean max, 275-pound bench press and 450-pound squat.
Old also plays basketball and has a 3.7 GPA.
Eighth-seeded MSU (12-2) will play second-seeded North Dakota State (13-1) in the FCS title game on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. It's the Cats' first national championship appearance since 1984.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.