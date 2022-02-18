BOZEMAN — The Miami Dolphins have hired Glendive native and former Montana State offensive lineman Mike Person as an offensive assistant coach, the Dolphins announced Friday.
Person, 33, joins the staff of newly hired head coach Mike McDaniel, who served as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers before Miami hired him. McDaniel joined the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017, one year before they signed Person.
Person was an All-Big Sky tackle at MSU from 2006-10. The 49ers selected him in the seventh round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and he bounced around the league the rest of the decade, playing both guard and center. He played for the Indianapolis Colts (2012; 2017), Seattle Seahawks (2012-13), St. Louis Rams (2013-14), Atlanta Falcons (2015-16) and Kansas City Chiefs (2016).
Person appeared in 73 NFL games and started 48, including 30 with the 49ers. He played all 58 offensive snaps at right guard for San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The 49ers lost that game 31-20 to the Chiefs.
That was Person's final game as a pro. He was released by the 49ers weeks after the Super Bowl, and he retired a few months later.
Most recently, Person ran the 5 Dot Offensive Line Academy, a youth camp near Person's home in Ohio.
