BOZEMAN — For a No. 16 seed to compete with a No. 1, comfort and confidence might be the two biggest keys.
The 16th-seeded Montana State women’s basketball team will face its toughest opponent of the season Friday night at top-seeded Stanford (28-3) in the first round of the NCAA tournament. MSU coach Tricia Binford doesn’t want to make things more difficult than they need to be against the defending national champion. She wants her Bobcats (22-12) to play the style that led them to the Big Sky tournament title.
“We don't want to go into this game over analyzing,” Binford told 406mtsports.com Tuesday. “If we can keep kids in the mentality that they had throughout the Big Sky tournament, versus focusing on them being a No. 1 seed and being the former national champion, that's a bigger focus for us than anything we could focus on from an X's and O's standpoint.”
MSU players Kola Bad Bear and Darian White admitted feeling nervous in the lead-up to Friday’s game, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California. But the Cats aren’t going to California simply trying to cover the 32-point spread. They’ve reached this stage largely because of their self belief.
“You’ve just got to let loose and have fun, especially with this opportunity. Why would you go in not confident?” Bad Bear said Tuesday. “I think we're going to shock a lot of people.”
This is MSU’s third NCAA tournament trip, joining the 1992-93 and 2016-17 Cats. Those teams — seeded 10th and 14th, respectively — each lost to Washington in the first round by nearly 30 points.
Binford coached that 2016-17 team and thinks the loss to Washington can help MSU prepare for another March Madness game against a tough Pac-12 team.
The 2017 Cats were able to stretch the floor fairly well against UW, Binford said, and they led 17-16 after one quarter. But they couldn’t sustain that success, largely because they got jumper happy. As more and more misses piled up, Kelsey Plum and the Huskies diced MSU up in transition. In hindsight, Binford wishes those Cats took longer possessions and attempted more shots near the hoop.
MSU’s 16th-year coach would like her offense to be especially patient in the first quarter of Friday’s game.
“We don't want the first five minutes to be just us taking 3-point shots in the first five to 10 seconds of the shot clock,” Binford said. “We do want to move the ball and share the ball a little bit and make them guard.”
Making Stanford guard is hardly a recipe for good offense, Binford acknowledged. The Cardinal are tied for 10th in the NCAA for lowest field goal percentage allowed (35.1%). They have three Pac-12 all-defensive team players — Cameron Brink, Lexie Hull and Anna Wilson — and Brink was named the conference’s defensive player of the year.
Stanford wouldn’t be ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll without also boasting a strong offense. The Cardinal, led by Pac-12 player of the year Haley Jones, have the 23rd-best shooting percentage (44.9%) in the nation. Binford said Stanford has “a bunch of different superstars in their role.”
“The biggest thing is just their efficiency overall. You're looking at their starting lineup across the board, the things that we do we're just going to have to do at a more consistent level, at a higher level,” Binford said. “We're coming out of three games in the tournament where we just did not win the rebounding battles, so rebounding is obviously going to be a major focus for us.”
MSU has played Stanford twice and lost both games, most recently 83-65 in January 1986. The teams have one common opponent this season: Gonzaga. Stanford beat the Bulldogs 66-62 and 66-50, while the Cats lost to them 72-47. The Cardinal are coached by Tara VanDerveer, a hall of famer and the winningest coach in NCAA women’s history.
“I told the kids before film (Tuesday), ‘Hey, we're all underdogs here. You're an underdog. I'm an underdog. We're going up against the GOAT,'" Binford said. “So for us, it's go in with an attack mindset, go in fearless, but at the same time respect her so much on who she is, how she's done it, what she continues to accomplish.”
While Binford doesn’t want her team to fire too many jumpers, her players are comfortable from long range. MSU has attempted 781 3-pointers this season (tied for 16th in the NCAA), and though not every rotation player is a sharpshooter (the team’s 30.7% 3-point rate is tied for 168th in the nation), basically all of them can and will fire long jumpers. That’s especially useful for a team with White as its point guard.
“All of our 4s and 5s can shoot, so you put the ball in Darian’s hands and get her a different kind of angled ball screen,” Binford said. “She’ll keep you honest from outside, but she’s so gifted with her floater and jumper, and she can also get to the rim. It’s something we go to a lot.”
Binford said White, the Big Sky tournament MVP, has embodied a phrase that appeared on MSU’s warmup shirts this season: “No quit.”
“She’s contagious and she gets the other kids to believe,” Binford said.
It shouldn’t be shocking, then, that fellow all-conference player Bad Bear expressed looseness and confidence in the days leading up to Friday’s game. Stanford has lost to a 16 seed before, in 1998 to Harvard for the first — and still only — 16 over a 1 in NCAA women’s tourney history. The Cats know it can be done.
“Not going to lie, I'm nervous, but it's exciting nerves,” Bad Bear said. “A lot of people are probably going to doubt us, but it's the game. That's why they call upsets upsets.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.