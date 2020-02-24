BOZEMAN — Tallying nearly half of Montana’s points this year, seniors Kendal Manuel and Sayeed Pridgett have long since established themselves as the Grizzlies primary scorers.
Some of this has been born out of necessity, as senior transfer Jared Samuelson was injured before the season, junior Timmy Falls is a pass-first guard and the rest of the roster is still maturing as scorers.
But as the season has gone on — and especially once Big Sky play started — the unselfishness on display by Pridgett and Manuel has been impressive.
In fact, they often defer to one another.
“If it’s not my night I’ve got to be able to accept that and just let my teammates work it out and see who can be the next hot hand,” Pridgett said following Saturday’s win over Montana State. “So just knowing, I started off kinda well in the post and then they started helping off and doubling me and just being there and being there in the spots I wanted to get to.
“So I kinda had to just back off and let my teammates take over the game on their own.”
Pridgett picks and chooses when he needs to assert himself offensively with a mastery only found in the college ranks among grizzled, veteran seniors.
Against the Bobcats, Pridgett played all 40 minutes, scoring 15 points on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting while drawing 10 fouls, hauling in seven rebounds and posting a team-high mark in assists.
Foul trouble to forwards Samuelson and Mack Anderson forced Pridgett to play more of a power forward role for stretches in the second half, which changed how the Bobcats defended him.
“Their seniors made plays. (Sayeed) Pridgett’s just a problem to guard,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “We tried doubling him last game and he diced us up because he can pass it. Tonight we tried to play him straight up, he’s just a damn good player.”
While Pridgett was not credited with an assist in the second half, the way he was able to help move the ball around proved invaluable. He picked his shots extremely carefully and that in and of itself was contagious: one of the reasons the Grizzlies beat the Bobcats (and many other teams this year) was because they had better shot selection than their opponents.
All of which circles back to Montana’s two best scorers knowing when it’s time to get another player involved and when it’s time to take over the game themselves. Against Montana State, that other player to step up in the second half was DJ Carter-Hollinger.
The freshman hit all three of his second-half shots, including a jumper off an offensive rebound with 1:35 left that put the Grizzlies up by six points and killed a late rally by the Bobcats.
“To have guys like this that can go out there and respond and kinda silence the crowd, that’s huge,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said.
The Grizzlies have gotten at least one key offensive stretch from nearly every player who has logged significant minutes this year and that is important because it not only has surprised teams (Mack Anderson's 11-straight points against Idaho come to mind) but it builds chemistry.
If players see their shots going through the rim — even if most games that's limited to just a couple field goals for players not named Manuel or Pridgett — their confidence is going to go up and that is when you start to get clutch performances from the bench or role players.
On Saturday it was Manuel, who finished with 19 points, who had the hot hand for Montana against its rival. Suffering through occasional cold stretches this season, Manuel has not lost confidence in his shot and is hitting nearly 36% of his 3-point attempts through Montana’s first 27 games.
There are still some ill-advised contested jumpers, but he has gotten more consistent as the season has gone along.
And Pridgett knows exactly when to start feeding his teammate.
“If we’re struggling on offense I know that either Sayeed is going to step up and make plays or I’ll step up and make plays,” Manuel said on Saturday night. “That’s just how it’s been this whole year. Tonight was just my night and I got it done.”
