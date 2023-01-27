Grateful eight: Montana State’s last 2017 signees reflect on special football careers

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team developed a motto under Jeff Choate: “Leave places better than you found them.”
Choate certainly did that. He took over a sub-.500 program in 2016 and turned it into a Football Championship Subdivision semifinalist three years later.
That improvement wouldn't have been possible without strong recruiting classes, and there might not be a better one in MSU history than the 2017 group. Choate called those 27 signees "the class of champions" because all but two of them won state titles in high school.
Eight of those recruits finished their careers last month. Three of them were 2022 team captains: fullback RJ Fitzgerald, defensive back Ty Okada and linebacker Callahan O’Reilly. Two more of them started the entire season: cornerback James Campbell and wide receiver Willie Patterson. The other three finished injury-filled careers on the field: defensive lineman Kyle Rygg, receiver Coy Steel and defensive back Tyrel Thomas.
Based on their scholarship offers (or lack thereof) in 2017, few of those eight players were destined for noteworthy careers. All of them became starters during one of the best stretches in MSU football history.
“Everyone who's stuck it through in our class had some type of major injury or bump in the road, and we just all persevered,” Campbell told 406mtsports.com earlier this month. “Coach Choate had a special recruiting class that year.”
An ‘overlooked’ group
The COVID-19 pandemic caused MSU to cancel its 2020-21 season and prompted the NCAA to scrap that season from athletes’ eligibility count. That plus redshirts allowed MSU’s final eight 2017 signees to stay in Bozeman for six years.
Of those eight, only Thomas and Campbell came in on full-ride scholarships. O’Reilly, Patterson and Rygg joined MSU on partial scholarships, while Fitzgerald, Okada and Steel were walk-ons.
“We kind of had a chip on our shoulder from the start,” Fitzgerald said. “A lot of us had a lot of success in high school but were either 1) undersized, 2) didn't have the measurables or 3) kind of got overlooked.”
Campbell, Okada, O’Reilly and Patterson all started at quarterback in high school, and O’Reilly signed with the Bobcats as a QB. Campbell began his MSU career as a wideout. Unlike classmate Troy Andersen, who played on both sides of the ball at All-American levels as a Bobcat and was selected in the second round of last year's NFL Draft, their paths to starting roles were bumpy.
“We all came in with not the bodies we wanted or the positions we maybe wanted, but we all wanted to play at that D-I level. We were hungry for it,” Patterson said, adding, “I remember trying to compete with Ty and James and Coy every day. We would be in summer workouts trying to race each other, beat each other in pull-ups, beat each other in push-ups, see who jumped higher.
“They showed me up a couple times and pushed me to be better than I ever thought I could be.”
Finishing on their own terms
O’Reilly played in 56 of 57 games as a Bobcat (an injury forced him to miss a 2021 home game against Idaho State), and the Bozeman High graduate's career followed a linear trajectory: a redshirt in 2017, a mainly-special teams role in 2018, a move from backup to starting insider linebacker in 2019, an All-Big Sky Conference second-team honor in 2021 and an all-conference first-team distinction in 2022.
“I'm pretty happy with what I was able to accomplish, and more importantly, how much I was able to grow throughout my time at MSU,” O’Reilly said.
Okada began his MSU career as a redshirt walk-on living 1,000 miles away from his hometown of Woodbury, Minnesota. He saw some action at nickelback in 2018 but mainly appeared on special teams, and an injury forced him to miss the first eight games of the following season.
An injury to Thomas — MSU’s pre-fall camp first-string nickelback — led MSU’s coaches to start Okada at nickel going into the 2021 opener. Okada grabbed that opportunity and finished his career with back-to-back All-Big Sky second-team honors.
“I put in a lot of hard work and dedication to have the career that I had,” Okada said. “But none of that would be possible without the people that I was surrounded by. For that, I'm forever grateful.”
Fitzgerald played six games as a true freshman, mainly on special teams. He redshirted in 2018 after an injury ended his season in the fourth game (four is the maximum number of games allowed for NCAA football players to participate in and still redshirt that season). In 2019, he continued to shine on special teams and got a larger role in the offense.
A dislocated elbow forced Fitzgerald to miss four games in 2021, but it didn’t prevent him from enjoying another strong season at fullback and on special teams.
Fitzgerald played all 14 games in 2022.
“Obviously, any time you go through six years of college football, injuries are going to happen, so you’ve got to be able to handle that adversity,” Fitzgerald said. “Our coaching staff has done a phenomenal job over the years of really getting us prepared for that adversity.”
Patterson’s pre-pandemic seasons were tantalizing and agonizing. The Tacoma, Washington, native caught 19 passes for 204 yards in the first six games of the 2018 season, then suffered a season-ending injury in the seventh. He missed seven more games and finished with 59 yards the following year.
Patterson played all 29 games in his final two seasons. He thrived in the slot during the 2021 season, finishing with 375 yards and three touchdowns on 30 catches, and he caught 44 passes for 626 yards and nine TDs as an outside receiver last season — good for an All-Big Sky third-team selection.
“I like to talk mess and do all these things, but my game wasn't backing it up. I was getting hurt, I was not getting on the field, so it was a contradiction of who I really am,” Patterson said. “It finally came together this last season, of me matching how much I love this game, how much I worked for this game and how much fun I had with it.”
Campbell redshirted in 2017 and rarely lined up at receiver in 2018 or 2019, but he impressed on special teams. His speed and hard-hitting ability contributed to his move from receiver to DB in 2019.
Despite living 2,300 miles away from his hometown of Palatka, Florida, Campbell stayed committed to the Cats through his backup years and the pandemic. He was rewarded with starting cornerback jobs in 2021 and 2022.
“Coach Choate always drilled in us: ‘In the short run, you get what you get; in the long run, you get what you deserve,’” Campbell said. “I just felt like if I stuck it through, great things would happen. You reap what you sow. Just because it gets hard doesn’t mean the grass is greener on the other side always.”
Thomas made the quickest impact of the eight, starting three games at cornerback in 2017 and making one of the most memorable plays in recent Brawl of the Wild history: a pass breakup to seal MSU’s 31-23 win at Bobcat Stadium.
Injuries forced the Compton, California, native to miss four games in 2018, but he played in every 2019 game (and started 12). Then the pandemic hit and injuries limited Thomas to four games in 2021, which he chose to use as a redshirt year.
MSU defensive coordinator/DBs coach Freddie Banks left for Colorado State after the 2021 season, and assistant DBs coach Kyle Risinger resigned last May. Those departures made Thomas consider transferring.
Connections with his classmates and younger teammates kept Thomas in Bozeman.
“It was just like, ‘Do I go put myself in front of a whole new coaching staff and just form a new spark there, or should I just stay with my brothers and be a Bobcat for life?’ I wanted to be with the same people I came in with,” Thomas said, adding, “I'm just thankful for all the opportunities that I got here and the blessings that came with it. I made some longtime friends. I made, basically, family.”
Steel played every 2018 game in a reserve role, then caught 23 passes for 334 yards in 2019. The Sheridan, Wyoming, native entered 2021 as MSU’s starting punt returner and a backup slot receiver. In the fourth game of the season, he ruptured his patellar tendon.
The injury ended Steel’s season, and he was uncertain enough about a 2022 comeback that he took part in 2021 senior day activities.
Steel knew he faced a long road to recovery, but the potential reward was worth the slog to him. He returned to the field 13 months after his injury and played the final six games of the 2022 season.
“I didn't want to go out without trying,” Steel said. “Getting to play in a couple games at the end of the year was pretty cool, something that I'll be proud of for a while. Just glad that I didn't hang it up when I had the opportunity to.”
Rygg redshirted his first year in Bozeman, played sparingly in 2018 and appeared in eight games the following year. After going through the 2020-21 canceled season, Rygg entered the fall of 2021 as MSU’s starting D-tackle.
That season lasted less than a half. The Eugene, Oregon, native tore multiple ligaments in his left knee during the 2021 opener at Wyoming. Like Steel, he missed the rest of that season, walked on 2021 senior day and considered making that his last season as a college football player.
Instead, Rygg endured a recovery that lasted 24 games. His first game back was Cat-Griz, which MSU won 55-21.
“We're just grateful we got to get another shot at it and kind of end things on our own terms, not end it on an injury, which was the big thing I wanted to do,” Rygg said, referring to himself, Steel and Thomas.
Class of champions
Before last season’s Brawl, MSU’s remaining eight 2017 signees hadn’t participated in the same game since 2019. The blowout win, which occurred shortly after ESPN’s “College GameDay” aired across the street, gave the Cats a share of the Big Sky title — their first conference crown since 2012.
The “class of champions” lived up to its label.
“Obviously, it's not the pinnacle. It's not the national title that we all wanted,” O’Reilly said. “But we got a championship that hasn’t been done around here in a super long time.”
That group of eight approached the pinnacle three times. After a second-round FCS playoff exit in 2018, MSU reached the semifinals in 2019, the FCS title game in 2021 and the semis last season. Those first three playoff runs ended in lopsided losses to North Dakota State, and South Dakota State handled MSU 39-18 in December.
MSU’s sixth-year seniors left Brookings, South Dakota, with mixed emotions, but the negative feelings faded as the scope of their accomplishments crystallized.
“You put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into football from the time you’re 5 years old to the time you're 24, in our case. To realize that that's finally coming to an end, it just hits you,” Fitzgerald said. “You just think about all the sacrifices your family and those close to you have made to support you growing up. I'm really thankful for my support over the years and the support from my teammates. Going to battle with those guys every single Saturday has been some of the best memories of my life.
“Yeah, it was pretty emotional getting off the field, but all good things come to an end.”
After going 5-6 in 2017, MSU finished 8-5 in 2018, 11-4 in 2019, 12-3 in 2021 and 12-2 last season. No group of Cats had ever reached three straight semifinals before this one. MSU went 32-5 at Bobcat Stadium from 2017-22, and the team will enter next season on a 20-game home winning streak. Those eight 2017 signees lost just once to Montana (in 2021), and some of them contributed to the 2018 “Miracle in Missoula.”
They did all of that despite the pandemic and a coaching change in the middle of it — Choate became Texas' co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach in 2021 and was replaced by Brent Vigen.
“This group of seniors will have left an amazing legacy here at Montana State,” Vigen said after the SDSU loss. “The foundation right now we feel is on very solid ground, in large part because of what those guys meant to this program.”
“This group will go down in history as one of the best,” he added.
Those playoff exits and a 34-21 loss to Sacramento State in 2019 (MSU’s last home defeat) stick out to those players not just because they hurt, but because they were rare blemishes in careers full of winning.
Reaching that level took talent and coaching, starting with Choate, who “set up a foundation that really had everybody believing,” Patterson said. It also required hard work, mental toughness and camaraderie.
Patterson remembered a cold morning in the fall of 2020 when the team went to the Hyalite Reservoir and did missions that involved swimming, ax throwing and carrying teammates. Fitzgerald recalled the countless sprints up Pete’s Hill and takes pride in the fact that he could do many more reps last year than he could in 2017.
“I don't think I could tell you very many scores of games,” Fitzgerald said, “but I certainly remember all those 6 a.m. workouts that were causing people to throw up.”
Fitzgerald, Steel and Rygg have all transitioned into post-football life — Fitzgerald and Rygg have jobs, while Steel has applied to medical school (“We ended up being here for so long, I was like, ‘Oh, I better figure something out,’” Steel said with a laugh). The other five are training for professional football, a level they hope to reach with good performances at MSU’s Pro Day this spring.
“It's right back to square one for me. I feel like it's going to be a walk-on type situation,” Okada said. “That type of pressure in that environment, it brings the best out of me. Having the opportunity to do that all over again, it's an exciting time.”
Wherever they end up, those eight can’t wait to watch their now-former teammates try to capture MSU’s first national championship since 1984. The Cats have a good chance to accomplish that feat, thanks largely to the foundation set by a group of lightly recruited players who lifted their team to new heights.
“We left this place better than we found it,” Fitzgerald said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.