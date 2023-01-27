 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grateful eight: Montana State’s last 2017 signees reflect on special football careers

Grateful eight: Montana State’s last 2017 signees reflect on special football careers

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team developed a motto under Jeff Choate: “Leave places better than you found them.”

Choate certainly did that. He took over a sub-.500 program in 2016 and turned it into a Football Championship Subdivision semifinalist three years later.

MSU V. Morehead State Football

Montana State's Callahan O’Reilly and cornerback James Campbell (4) take down Morehead’s Lucian Corpora-Ellis as Ty Okada (7) and Tyson Pottenger (20) pursue on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
MSU vs. Idaho State football

Montana State's Ty Okada (with the American flag) and RJ Fitzgerald (with the Montana flag) lead their teammates onto the field before a game against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
MSU Weber football

Montana State linebacker Callahan O'Reilly tries to tackle Weber State quarterback Bronson Barron at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Oct. 22.
Cat Griz 2022

Montana State's Ty Okada celebrations after making a play against Montana on Nov. 20, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
Brawl of the Wild

Montana State fullback RJ Fitzgerald pumps up his team during the 121st Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. 
MSU v. McNeese Football

Bobcat wide receiver Willie Patterson celebrates his team's win over McNeese in the Gold Rush game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
MSU V. UC Davis Football

Montana State cornerback James Campbell (4) celebrates an interception with Brody Grebe (10), Simeon Woodard (9), Sebastian Valdez (95), Kendric Bailey (18) and others on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
MSU Cal Poly football

Montana State cornerback Tyrel Thomas celebrates with Jeffrey Manning Jr. (5) and Brody Grebe (10) after an interception on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
MSU Football v. Norfolk State

Montana State wide receiver Coy Steel celebrates a touchdown against Norfolk State on Sept. 21, 2019, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
Cat Griz 2022

Montana State's Kyle Rygg (93) and Tommy Mellott (4) carry the Great Divide Trophy with teammates after the Bobcats defeated Montana 55-21 in the 121st Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 19, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
FCS National Championship

Montana State's R.J. Fitzgerald (42) carries the Montana State flag onto the field with Tucker Rovig (12) and their teammates before the FCS title game against North Dakota State Bison at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 8, 2022.
MSU Football Camp

Defensive lineman Kyle Rygg jokes with linebacker Callahan O'Reilly on Aug. 5, 2021.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred