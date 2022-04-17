BOZEMAN — Reed Harris and the Great Falls football team will encounter a good problem in the fall.
Harris is an all-state quarterback, although he earned his all-state status as an athlete. The junior hasn’t overwhelmed Class AA with his passing ability, but with his dynamic dual-threat ability and strong defensive skills at safety. His size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) and speed (4.5-second 40-yard dash) have been tantalizing for college recruiters; mainly at positions other than QB.
Harris announced his commitment to Boston College on Thursday. The three-star recruit plans to play wide receiver for the Eagles, he told 406mtsports.com on Friday. Not only has he never played that position at Great Falls, he doesn’t plan to play it during his senior season.
Harris might feel some pressure to line up at receiver in the fall, as might his coaches. But both he and Great Falls head coach Coda Tchida say they’re comfortable with him remaining at QB. Harris will have time to work on his wideout skills, and his talent might make up for lost time.
Right now, Harris is less focused on his position than he is on the chance to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference, one of the best in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
“It's always been a dream to play in the FBS, going against all the competition from states like Texas or California,” Harris said. “It's going to be really cool to represent Montana when I go out there and start competing against all these other guys.”
Some schools expressed interest in Harris as a tight end, he said. His size fits the profile of a future college tight end, but he’s almost too fast for that position — his best 40 time has been clocked at 4.48 seconds, he said, and his personal best 100-meter dash time is 11.14 seconds. There aren’t many receivers at any level with his frame and speed.
Harris, of course, isn’t locked into receiver for the rest of his career, as he has seen close up. Troy Andersen thrived at quarterback, running back, outside linebacker and — most recently — inside linebacker during his legendary career at Montana State. Former Great Falls football coach Mark Samson believed outside linebacker would’ve been a good fit for Harris at the college level.
“If the coaching staff needs me to play tight end or kind of be a standard tight end in a spread set, I feel like that'd be something I'd be interested in doing,” Harris said. “If one position doesn't work out, you can always try another one and see how that goes.”
For now, BC wants Harris as a receiver, and the Eagles’ interest in him was the main reason he committed
“They've been looking for a tall receiver type, and they said that I fit what they needed perfectly,” Harris said. “They made me feel like I would have had a great home there.”
Harris also received scholarship offers from fellow Power 5 programs Oregon State and Iowa State. Other FBS offers came from Central Michigan, Colorado State, San Diego State and Utah State. MSU was one of multiple Football Championship Subdivision schools to extend offers, along with Harvard and Big Sky programs Montana, Idaho and Idaho State. Montana Tech of the NAIA also offered Harris, who is the top-ranked recruit in Montana and the 48th-ranked athlete in the nation for the Class of 2023, according to 247 Sports.
Harris considered UM and MSU, and the Bobcats were nearly his top choice because he “really liked their coaching staff,” he said, especially head coach Brent Vigen. Iowa State was also near the top of his list.
BC became the front runner after he took an unofficial visit to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, two weekends ago.
“I got to meet all the coaches, and they were all great,” Harris said. “I felt like I was forming a really good relationship with them. I also got to see one of their spring practices and the spring game, and that was fun to see how things operated at the ACC level.
“They really made me feel like I was a top priority to them. After I got back, I talked with my mom and I told her that I thought I was ready for it.”
The 2,400-plus miles between BC and Great Falls were “the only bad thing” about it, he said, but that became a minor issue. His sister, Alison, attends Macalester College in Minnesota and told him that she got used to the distance after about a month (Harris moved from Minnesota to Montana when he was 1).
Playing in a different state also appeals to Harris. Montana hasn’t sent many athletes to FBS programs since Ryan Leaf, a Great Falls CMR and Washington State graduate who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.
“Guys ask me where I'm from, I say I'm from Montana, and they're kind of skeptical because they don't even think that Montana is actually a real place,” Harris said. “Being able to represent the state like Troy Andersen and Ryan Leaf did, it's really a cool opportunity.”
Harris won’t be able to sign with BC until December, but the commitment will likely ease some stress. He’ll try to improve on a 2021 season in which he completed 114 of 202 passes (56%) for 1,544 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, per MaxPreps. He also rushed 122 times for 537 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and five TDs and made 22 tackles. He hasn’t caught a pass in his high school career.
While Harris will remain a QB, Tchida will try to get him some receiver reps during games. The former receivers coach also plans to work with Harris outside of games and practices. He’s confident Harris will become a good wideout regardless.
“He’s so athletic, and he’s more than willing to put in the time,” Tchida said. “Great Falls High hasn’t had an athlete of his caliber in a while.”
