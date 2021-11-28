BOZEMAN — Great Falls running back/middle linebacker Ryan Krahe has committed to Montana State, the senior announced Sunday on Twitter.
I am excited to announce my commitment to Montana State! Thanks to my coaches and teammates for all the support. @bvigen @CoachBobbyDaly pic.twitter.com/wl0yzUhCUx— Ryan Krahe (@KraheRyan) November 29, 2021
It's not clear what position Krahe plans to play when he gets to Bozeman. He tagged MSU linebackers coach Bobby Daly in his commitment tweet, but so did Missoula Hellgate's Tommy Nilson, who committed to MSU as an offensive lineman. Krahe wasn't immediately available for comment.
Krahe helped the Bison go 6-5 this past season and reach the Class AA state quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual champion Missoula Sentinel 35-0. The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder rushed for a team-high 976 yards and five touchdowns on 161 carries (6.1 ypc), and he caught 26 passes for 266 yards and two TDs, according to MaxPreps. Krahe also led Great Falls with 124 tackles (73 solo), and he tallied 11 tackles for loss and a sack.
Krahe is one 12 known Class of 2022 football players to commit to the Bobcats. The others: Nilson, Billings West twins Caden and Taco Dowler (defensive back and receiver, respectively), Florence defensive lineman Ethan Abbott, Red Lodge offensive lineman Burke Mastel, Bozeman Gallatin tight end Rylan Schlepp, Rigby, Idaho, linebacker Logan Fredericksen, Timberline, Idaho, running back/wide receiver Taylor Marcum and Central Union, California, quarterback Jordan Reed, Butte receiver Dylan Snyder and Bozeman Gallatin defensive lineman Jake Vigen (the son of MSU head coach Brent Vigen).
Defensive back Dru Polidore announced he was transferring from Air Force to MSU from Air Force on Nov. 17.
