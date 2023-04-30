BOZEMAN — Former Montana State men's basketball player Great Osobor will join his MSU coaches and teammate at Utah State, he announced Sunday on social media.

With Osobor's transfer, USU has added five former Bobcats since April 7. The other four are head coach Danny Sprinkle, point guard Darius Brown II, assistant Chris Haslam and assistant Andy Hill. The Aggies also added Idaho transfer Nigel Burris and Washington transfer Jackson Grant, who initially committed to MSU.

Osobor and Brown entered the transfer portal on April 17, the same day MSU announced the hiring of Matt Logie as its new head men's coach.

Osobor will be a junior during the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward earned the Big Sky Conference's Top Reserve award this past season, in which he averaged 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game with a 62.4% field goal percentage in 18.3 minutes per game. He helped the Cats win their second straight Big Sky tournament title and played well in their NCAA Tournament loss to Kansas State (11 points, seven rebounds, 5 of 6 from the field, three blocks, two steals).

Osobor signed with MSU after spending two years at the Myerscough College Basketball Academy in Preston, England (Haslam is also English). He lived in Spain until he was 12 years old.