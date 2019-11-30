BOZEMAN — Visiting Green Bay constructed a double-digit cushion in the first half and cruised to a 98-72 win over Montana State Saturday night in men's basketball at Worthington Arena.
The Phoenix (3-4) led 51-38 at halftime and opened the second half with a 7-2 spurt to go up by 18 on the Bobcats (5-3).
Freshman Amari Davis scored a game-high 28 points for Green Bay on 13 of 18 shooting. He added seven rebounds and three assists.
Green Bay shot 61.5% on the night, including 67.7% in the first half.
Harald Frey led the Bobcats with 15 points. He added seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Amin Adamu finished with 13 points. Devin Kirby collected nine rebounds for the Bobcats.
MSU will host South Dakota State on Thursday night.
