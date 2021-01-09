BILLINGS — The last time Montana State walked off the football field in December 2019 it did so as a humbled bunch on the wrong end of a 42-14 playoff semifinal loss to North Dakota State.
There’s no shame in that. Beating the juggernaut Bison in the postseason at their dome happens about as often as a mild winter in Fargo.
For MSU, which won more games (11) and ventured further into any season than it had in 35 long years, the outcome proved that the program’s biggest objectives remain unachieved. Coach Jeff Choate said as much in the aftermath.
What matters now is that the Bobcats can continue to chase those goals with Choate, their fiery and ardent leader, firmly entrenched in Bozeman.
After nearly losing him to Boise State, Montana State athletic director Leon Costello is no doubt breathing a bit easier today knowing Choate isn’t going anywhere. At least not yet.
Choate was on the short list to become the Broncos’ next coach after the departure of Bryan Harsin to Auburn, but they’re going with former BSU linebacker and Oregon defensive coordinator Alex Avalos instead.
There are sighs of relief in Bozeman all around.
God is good. I’m so thankful for all the love and support I’ve received over the past several weeks. While I’m appreciative to have had the opportunity to engage with Boise State, I’m thankful to be the head coach at Montana State University. #UnfinishedBusiness#GoCatsGo— Jeff Choate (@CoachChoate_MSU) January 8, 2021
Choate, who grew up in north Idaho in the small town of St. Maries, would have been a strong fit in Boise based partly on his previous stint as an assistant there under Chris Petersen during what was an incredible run of sustained success.
He certainly had his supporters, from the likes of ex-Bronco defensive back and former Bobcat defensive assistant coach Gerald Alexander to Bozeman native and NFL tight end Will Dissly, who played at Washington when Choate was an apprentice under Petersen in Seattle.
Both were among those who publicly advocated for Choate’s hiring at Boise State on social media.
At Montana State, Choate has proved his mettle as a culture-builder. His overall record of 28-22 doesn’t blow your hair back, but it took time to implement his principles, weed out the riffraff and unite the locker room.
A mercurial quarterback carousel — “My failure,” Choate offered during one interview — hasn’t handcuffed the offense. It’s instead given rise to an innovative and explosive running game that was the envy of the Big Sky Conference in 2019.
The defense needed a major retooling when Choate arrived but hasn’t finished lower than fourth in the league in total defense during his tenure.
The Bobcats are late-game finishers and always play their best football in the final stages of the year. In November and December games under Choate, the Cats are 13-5 combined, including 10-2 in the past two seasons.
If that’s not a sign of quality coaching, what is? The biggest difference has been unwavering team unity.
“They care about each other,” Choate said of his players in 2019. “They’re not really interested in who gets credit, just what the scoreboard says at the end of the game. And I really believe that’s the strength of our team, our togetherness, our oneness, and I think that’s shown.”
Of course, one huge reason why Choate is so revered in MSU circles is his spotless 4-0 record against rival Montana.
The Bobcats hadn’t put together a four-game winning streak against UM since the 1970s, and a 48-14 victory over the Griz in their most recent meeting was a whipping the likes of which the MSU faithful hadn’t witnessed since (checks notes) 1966.
There’s been no secret formula — although the Timeout Heard ‘Round The World and Montana’s subsequent goal-line fumble in 2018 in Missoula represented as crazy a turn of events as you’ll ever see in any game.
No, the Bobcats have turned the tables on the rivalry with a time-honored and simple football philosophy: Ground and pound.
In those four wins, Montana State has rushed for a combined 1,301 yards — an average of 325.3 yards per game — and a whopping 17 touchdowns. Choate’s Bobcats have been more physical, more focused and more formidable than the Griz, and it’s been a long time coming for those that bleed blue and gold.
It’s also helped initiate badly needed upgrades to athletic facilities on campus, improvements that Choate has had no small part in spearheading.
Had Boise State hired Choate, it would have put Costello and MSU in a delicate position, especially with the Big Sky still planning to play a pandemic-altered football schedule beginning next month.
Would they have named an interim coach to shepherd the program through the spring and then expand their search later? Would they have hired someone new altogether before February? Would Choate’s departure have forced the Cats to opt out of the upcoming schedule and fix their sights solely on the fall?
Thankfully for Costello and Co., those scenarios are now moot.
When Choate announced via Twitter on Friday that he is staying Bozeman, Costello chimed in, writing in part that “success leads to opportunities but our success is only beginning.”
The Bobcats biggest football goals are still unachieved, but they are taking comfort knowing they can chase them with Choate still at the helm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.