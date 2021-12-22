MISSOULA — Montana and Montana State each had four players chosen for the American Football Coaches Association FCS All-America Teams, which were released Wednesday.
UM's first-team selections are junior defensive back Justin Ford, senior long snapper Matthew O'Donoghue and freshman punter Brian Buschini, who has since transferred to Nebraska. MSU's first-team picks are senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and senior linebacker Troy Andersen.
The Grizzlies' lone second-team pick is junior linebacker Pat O'Connell. The Cats' selections are junior running back Isaiah Ifanse and senior defensive lineman Daniel Hardy.
Ford, Buschini and Andersen have already been named FCS first-team All-Americans by Hero Sports, the Associated Press, the FCS Athletics Directors Association, Stats Perform and Athlon Sports.
O'Connell was a first-team selection by Hero Sports, Stats Perform and Athlon Sports, and a second-team choice by the AP.
Kidd made the first team for AP and Stats Perform and the second team for Hero Sports.
O'Donoghue was a second-teamer for Hero Sports and Stats Perform.
Ifanse landed on the second team for the AP, Hero Sports and Stats Perform.
Hardy was a first-teamer for Hero Sports and second-teamer for Stats Perform.
Andersen and O'Connell are both top-three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS. Ford finished fourth in voting for that award.
Ifanse finished seventh in voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the FCS.
Buschini was named the FCS punter of the year last week before he transferred.
—Frank Gogola, 406mtsports.com
