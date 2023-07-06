Former Montana State runner Duncan Hamilton qualified for the men’s steeplechase final at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships by finishing third in the first heat in a time of 8 minutes, 24.66 seconds.

The top five finishers in each heat and the next four fastest times qualified for Saturday’s final. Mason Ferlic ran the top time of 8:24.14 to lead their heat and all qualifiers.

Hamilton, the NCAA runner-up two years in a row, was one of two Bobcats in the race at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday. Levi Taylor (Laurel) was twelfth in it at 9:10.56. It was the second year both Hamilton and Taylor had qualified and competed at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Hamilton, who signed professionally with Nike’s Bowerman Track Club Thursday, stayed in fourth position through the early part of the race before moving up to second wearing his new club’s singlet. Air Force’s Daniel Michalski ran a season’s best 8:24.16 to squeeze past Hamilton on the final lap, but Hamilton held off BYU’s Kenneth Rooks (8:24.73) who had gotten past Hamilton less than a month ago at the NCAA championships.

Meanwhile Taylor, moved up one spot for the middle part of the race before falling back to twelfth over the final two laps.

The men’s steeplechase final will take place Saturday at 8:40 p.m. MDT and should be available to view on CNBC, Peacock or NBCSports.com/live. The top three finishers should qualify for the World Championships in Budapest in August 19-27, 2023. Hamilton and the rest of the field are still looking for the world championship standard of 8:15 this season.

In the women’s 1,500 meters, former Billings Senior Broncs and sisters Christina and Dani Aragon lined up next to each other in the third heat. Both are now professional runners with Christina representing Nike’s Bowerman Track Club and Dani continuing to represent Empire Elite Track Club.

As the slowest of the heats, runners jockeyed for position from the start with the top three finishers guaranteed to qualify for Saturday's event final. They got out to a good start as Christina moved up to third through the first couple laps before fading to sixth and finishing in 4:14.63. Her time placed 19th overall. Dani was twelfth in the heat and 36th overall in 4:36.39. Nikki Hiltz won the heat in 4:11.55, but Sinclaire Johnson earned the top qualifier in 4:07.84.

In the women’s 10,000 meter final, Montana State’s Camila Noe ran 34:46.16 to finish sixteenth out of the field of 22.

Elise Cranny won the race in 32:12.3 followed by Alicia Monson (32:17.51) and Natosha Rogers (32:22.77).

Noe concluded her career as a Bobcat last month with a 15th place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.