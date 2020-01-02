GREELEY, Colo. — Montana State guard Harald Frey was limited to five points on 2-of-7 shooting in 37 minutes Thursday night and the Bobcats suffered a 68-59 loss at Northern Colorado.
It was the first Big Sky Conference loss of the season for the Bobcats (8-6, 2-1). UNC improved to 8-5 overall and 1-1 in the league.
Amin Adamu scored a career-high 26 points for Montana State, but it wasn't enough to offset the lack of scoring from Frey, who was guarded for much of the game by two-time Big Sky defensive player of the year Jonah Radebaugh.
Radebaugh also led the Bears on the score sheet with 17 points. Bodie Hume added 14 points and Trent Harris scored 10 for UNC.
MSU had 12 turnovers to the Bears' five.
Jubrile Belo had 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Bobcats. Frey added five rebounds but had just one assist. Ladan Ricketts was held scoreless and didn't attempt a shot in 29 minutes.
Montana State will next travel to Southern Utah for a 2 p.m. tipoff on Saturday.
