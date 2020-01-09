MOSCOW, Idaho — Montana State trailed by nine points with less than nine minutes to play but rallied to claim a 71-68 victory over Idaho on Thursday in Big Sky Conference men’s basketball.
Keyshaad Dixon’s 3-pointer with 8:41 remaining put Idaho ahead 57-48. But a 3 by Ladan Ricketts pulled MSU within 59-57 with 4:46 left, and consecutive baskets by Harald Frey — including a 3-pointer at the 3:06 mark — put the Bobcats in front.
Idaho reclaimed the lead but a three-point play from Frey put MSU ahead again 67-66 with 44 seconds left. Frey and Mychael Paulo eventually iced the game from the foul line.
"It felt like we never got in a groove the whole game," Montana State coach Danny Sprinkle said in a press release. "We call it a kill when we make three straight stops and we couldn't string three of those together in a row. Offensively we'd score on possessions, then take three off. We just never got into a flow.
"Credit to the guys, we kept telling them that we'd find a way to win this game. It's going to be ugly, but the guys believed. I really thought the last 10 minutes Harald got more aggressive and he kind of took over."
Frey finished with 22 points while Jubrile Belo added 15. Borja Fernandez scored 10 points. Both Belo and Fernandez had 10 rebounds.
"He controlled it offensively," Sprinkle said of Frey's performance at the end of the game. "We had some good possessions late. You feel bad for Idaho too. Their best player had a foul late that allowed Harald to get to the line. But we've lost game likes that too. I'm just proud of the guys' effort."
Maquelle Fraser’s 22 points paced the Vandals.
The Bobcats improved to 9-7 overall and 3-2 in the Big Sky.
