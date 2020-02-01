MISSOULA — At first the shots were coming to him. After a while, with Montana State struggling to find gaps in Montana’s defense, Harald Frey had to create for himself.
So he shot. And shot. And shot.
By halftime, the senior guard from Oslo, Norway, had 25 points, each shot seemingly farther and farther from the basket while keeping the 300th Cat-Griz/Brawl of the Wild basketball game Saturday night from becoming a runaway.
By midway through the second half, when Frey had matched his career high with 34 points, the arena record of 42 set by Utah State legend Wayne Estes of Anaconda in 1964 and matched by Eastern Washington’s Tyler Harvey in 2015 seemed in serious jeopardy.
In the end, as Frey willed the Cats back into the game and — like his team — ran out of gas in UM’s 78-64 Big Sky Conference victory, he finished with 37 points after missing two late free throws and several long 3-pointers.
“The shot was falling, which was nice,” Frey said. “I was just trying to stay aggressive. If I could get an open look or get to the foul line, that’s what I’m going to do. When the shot is falling it’s easy to play.”
And the shot was falling.
Frey was 9-for-17 from the floor, including 7-14 from 3-point range, but most of the misses were early or late. He quieted the crowd of 7,040 with his long-range shots and exasperated them by drawing 11 fouls that led to 15 free throws.
“I thought he was terrific,” first-year MSU coach Danny Sprinkle said. “He competed his butt off. He was making tough shots. I can’t say enough about him. I wish he had about 10 more years of eligibility.”
Asked if Frey’s points were coming in the flow of the offense or out of necessity with starting forward Jubrile Belo in foul trouble and the others struggling to score, Sprinkle said, “Both.”
“Probably 75% just putting us on his shoulders,” he added. “They do a really good job of taking you out of your flow. We didn’t play with any force and get ball to spots where we wanted to get it. It forced Harald to make some tough plays, and thank God he did.”
In measured words, Sprinkle described his team as “not very tough.” That put more of the onus on Frey — especially in an arena that exacts a toll on younger players.
“You always want to feel the way the game is flowing,” Frey said. “It’s a tough environment so at least until other guys get more comfortable I might have to stay more aggressive early on. It’s kind of how the game flowed a little bit. I don’t need to take 20 shots and I don’t need to score 20 or 30 points. I want to make the right basketball play every time.
“Tonight that was shooting the ball a little bit.”
UM coach Travis DeCuire lauded Frey’s game as well, though offered that the steady stream of fouls called on defenders as he drove to the basket or around screens didn’t hurt.
“I thought we were doing a good job early in the first half because he wasn’t making shots,” DeCuire said. “But we got backed off with the fouls and then he started pulling 25 footers, and he’s a good shooter out there. But I think when a guy gets to shoot 15 free throws in a half, or whatever it was he shot, that hoop is going to get big and balls are going to start going in and that’s kind of what happened.”
Frey also had six assists in his final game at Dahlberg.
“To me it’s the funnest game of the year,” he said. “You want to play in games that matter. This is a special environment. People talk about the hate for each other but I think both schools wouldn’t want it any other way.”
