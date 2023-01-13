BOZEMAN — Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford reached out to Brian Armstrong last week. Tedford asked Armstrong, the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Montana State, if he’d be interested in being Fresno State’s O-line coach.
Armstrong didn’t need much time to mull the offer over.
“It all happened in less than 24 hours,” Armstrong told 406mtsports.com over the phone Thursday night.
Armstrong’s hire, reported by 406 Sports and other outlets earlier this week, was made official on Thursday. The move to Fresno, California, ends Armstrong’s fruitful seven-year tenure at MSU.
“I really loved those seven years in Bozeman and enjoyed every second of it, but very excited about this opportunity as well,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong, 49, had basically no Football Bowl Subdivision coaching experience before taking this job at Fresno State, which plays in the Mountain West (a Group of Five FBS conference). Two years as a graduate assistant at Utah State were sandwiched by jobs at the high school and NAIA level.
Armstrong’s coaching career began in 1996 as the O-line coach at Montana Western, his alma mater. The East Helena native then coached at Morgan (Utah) High School, Townsend and Lake Gibson High (Florida) before going to Utah State in 2003. After a head coaching job at Kathleen High (Florida) from 2005-06, he became the offensive coordinator/O-line coach at Rocky Mountain College, which plays with Montana Western in the Frontier Conference. Rocky promoted him to head coach in 2009.
Other than that grad assistant stint on Utah State, Armstrong didn’t serve a Division I coaching role until MSU hired him in 2016 to be its O-line coach (MSU plays several levels above the NAIA and one below the FBS, in the Football Championship Subdivision).
Armstrong’s tenure at MSU was almost as erratic as the first two decades of his coaching career. He got promoted to OC in 2017, moved to tight ends coach and run game coordinator in 2018 and returned to the O-line role in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented MSU from playing in 2020, and MSU head coach Jeff Choate left to be the co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach at Texas the year after that.
Armstrong’s last two years at MSU, under head coach Brent Vigen, were arguably his most successful. Despite losing several starting O-linemen, the Bobcats stayed strong in the trenches and, in many respects, improved on the offensive front.
Armstrong’s recruiting, development and decision to move from an inside zone to outside zone blocking scheme played major roles in MSU’s ability to overcome the departures of four starting O-linemen and a bunch of injuries in 2022. The Cats boasted the most prolific rushing offense in the FCS and the best rushing offense in program history en route to a 12-2 season that ended last month in the FCS semifinals.
“I want to thank Brian for his hard work the last two years. His contributions were critical to the success we’ve enjoyed,” Vigen said in a statement. “He is very deserving of this opportunity at Fresno State, and we wish he and his family the very best.”
Armstrong’s annual salary at MSU was $82,000.10, according to his most recent contract obtained by 406 Sports. His Fresno State contract has not been disclosed as of Friday night, but his pay increase will be significant, considering Fresno State’s previous O-line coach, Saga Tuitele, made around $230,000 a year, per USA Today.
Armstrong didn’t mention money as a factor in his decision, but coaching at the FBS level did contribute.
“It’s always a goal professionally to try to do it at the highest level,” he said.
He’ll join a program that has spent the vast majority of its history above .500. The Bulldogs earned 10 wins in each of the last two years — two of the 11 double-digit win seasons in their history.
“I knew a lot about Fresno State, even when I was a high school kid in Helena,” Armstrong said. “A very blue collar, hard-working, competitive football program. They take a lot of pride in the (Central) Valley here, and I'm excited to be a part of that.”
Armstrong’s also excited to coach for Tedford, who was the offensive coordinator at Fresno State and Oregon before spending 11 years as the head coach at Cal. Tedford spent the 2014 season in the NFL as the OC for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“He's a legend, and he's an excellent football coach,” Armstrong said. “The little bit of time I've been around him, I can tell he's a great man, and I've heard nothing but great things about him. I'm excited to learn.”
As much as he’s looking forward to his new life in Fresno, leaving MSU “was very difficult,” Armstrong said. His son, Michael, just finished his first year as a defensive back at MSU, and there are lots of other people in Bozeman the older Armstrong will miss.
“It was very hard to say goodbye to the guys in my (O-line) room,” Armstrong said. “I love those guys, and I think we built a very strong bond and relationship. Those guys are all coming back. I thought the future was very bright.
“Very hard to say goodbye to people in the community. Such a great community and such a great place to live and raise a family.”
The Cats beat rival Montana five of the six times they faced off during Armstrong’s time in Bozeman. Those victories are at the top of his favorite MSU memory list, along with the 2021 run to the FCS title game.
More than anything, he’ll miss the people who surrounded him during his memorable seven years as a Bobcat.
“I was lucky enough to work for two great head coaches and work with a ton of really good assistant coaches. I was lucky enough to coach a whole bunch of great players, which is really what makes great coaches,” Armstrong said, adding, “It was a great opportunity for a guy from East Helena, Montana. I think I left the place better than I found it. I'm proud of that and excited to watch their success in the future.”
