HELENA — Prior to Saturday's FCS title game versus North Dakota State, the Montana State Bobcats played in three previous national championship football contests, in 1956, 1976 and 1984.
The Bobcats won the NAIA national title in 1956, next, MSU defeated Akron 24-13 for 1976 NCAA Division II crown, and then in the 1984 Division I-AA title game the Bobcats pulled off a 19-6 victory over Louisiana Tech.
There were several Helena area guys involved in all three of those title tilts, and following – in reverse order – is a brief recap of the contributions those players made to the Bobcats' success.
In 1984, for the I-AA crown, the Bobcats pulled off a 19-6 victory over Louisiana Tech in Charleston, South Carolina.
Lonnie Burt, Capital High, was a football all-state and high school all-American for the Bruins, and also captured the AA heavyweight wrestling title. He was the starting nose guard on the 1984 title team at MSU and garnered honorable mention All-America honors and was a first team All-Big Sky Conference pick. Lonnie also wrestled for the Bobcats, at which he was a 3-time heavyweight conference runner-up.
Similar to Chase Benson (HHS) this season, Burt anchored the MSU defensive line and was considered the strongest player on the team. That defensive line was made up of all Montanans and it was a dominant unit.
Defensive end Clete Linebarger of Conrad was a second team All-Big Sky selection. Clete spent his high school summers in Helena with his dad, Clayton, who was a 1958 High School All-American with the HHS Bengals and had also gridded for Montana State before suffering a career-ending injury.
Troy Timmer of Jefferson High started several games on defensive line as well and he recorded several sacks in the ’84 championship game, in which MSU sacked Louisiana Tech QB Kyle Grandy 14 times.
His younger brother, Kirk Timmer, was a starting linebacker for the Bobcats that year, and led the team in tackles with 138. He was part of an MSU defense that posted four interceptions in the chipper, holding Terry Bradshaw's alma mater scoreless until the final 48 seconds.
Kirk is the all-time leading tackler in MSU history with 518, and was selected to the All-BSC second team in 1984 and 1986.
Joe Bignell, of Avon, started a long string of family members who played for the Bobcats. He was a record-setting tight end for MSU and led the team in receptions during the championship run. Bignell caught a pair of touchdown passes (16 and 33 yards) among his 10 receptions for 130 yards in the 19-6 title game win over Louisiana Tech.
He garnered honorable mention All-America honors that season and was selected first team All-BSC. During the blue-and-gold's three-game playoff run, Bignell totaled 20 catches for 239 yards.
Kevin Kirwin and Rob Pouliot of Helena High each red-shirted during the ’84 season and played on the Bobcats' scout team helping prep the starting units for upcoming games. Both became starters (Kirwin at cornerback and Pouliot at safety) later in their careers for MSU. Pouliot holds the school record for longest interception return, when he ran back a 100-yard pick-six during homecoming against Boise State in 1988.
Bruce Randall, who attended Helena's Kessler Grade School, came to Montana State after prepping in Miles City. He had been star here in Small Fry Football and little league baseball, making the Capital All-Stars pee-wee team in the sixth grade.
Randall made honorable mention All-America in 1984 and was an All-Big Sky first team pick at offensive guard. He started all 14 games for the Bobcats as a junior that season.
In 1976, MSU defeated Akron 24-13 for the D-II crown, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Helena High grad Delmar Jones, was a sophomore running back for the Bobcats that season. His prep resume' consisted of several Bengal records, most notably a 99-yard rushing TD, and 288-yards in a game.
For the first part of the 1984 season, Jones was the No. 3 tailback. But after MSU's loss to Fresno State, coach Sonny Holland switched him to starting fullback, and the 5-foot-9, 199-pounder stepped in and “did some things.” He posted the highest rushing average in their three playoff wins, carrying the ball 29 times for 176 yards and a 6-yard average. He also returned four kicks in the post season, for 118 yards and 29.5 average.
Jones left Montana State as the third-leading rusher in Bobcat history with 2,819 yards, which was the fifth-best total in Big Sky history at that time. A three-time All-Conference selection, he led the Big Sky in rushing in 1977, and scoring in 1978. Jones, who ranks among MSU's top-10 in seven categories, was enshrined the Bobcat Football Hall of Fame in 2009.
Two other local members of that team were Capital products J. Daly and Kevin Donovan. Daly was an offensive lineman and a red-shirt transfer from Carroll, so he was unable to suit up for the game.
Arguably CHS' first grid super-star, J. was a two-time All-Big Sky selectee, and a 1979 Little College All-American honorable mention. He received a contract to play professionally for the USFL Los Angeles Express, but chose instead to return home, and later served on the Bruin coaching staff for over 20 years.
Donovan, a standout prep gridder and cager for the brown-and-gold, was a freshman linebacker on the Bobcats' 1976 junior varsity, and was sidelined before the playoffs with a season-ending injury. He later started at defensive end his last two years in Bozeman.
In 1956, then known as Montana State College, the Bobcats met Indiana's St. Joseph College in the Aluminum Bowl for the NAIA title, and settled for a scoreless 0-0 tie to finish at 9-0-1. The Rocky Mountain Conference champion 'Cat's lineup included a junior from Wisconsin, Jim Posewitz, who called the Capital City his lifelong home after college; and Bob Rudio, a highly touted freshman running back from Helena.
Earlier in the season, Posewitz, who played left end and linebacker, helped MSC beat the Grizzlies 44-12, for the first time since 1902, with a 40-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. At year's-end, he and Don Edwards were selected the team's co-MVPs.
Rudio had been a versatile 4-sport prep athlete for the Bengals – in track, he captured the State broad jump title – and Legion baseball. In Montana State's regular season finale, he scored a 5-yard TD in the 62-0 shutout over Whitworth College, giving the Bobcats their first-ever official unbeaten, untied season.
During the Aluminum Bowl, which was played on a rain-drenched, muddy field in Little Rock, Arkansas, the 5-7, 165-pound Rudio broke loose for a couple of long runs. A starter his final three seasons, he went on to set several school records, highlighted by an 8-yards per carry rushing average.
