Last season, Helena Capital's Talon Marsh was a sack machine, notching 17 for the Bruins on his way to earning Class AA all-state honors.
Now, prior to his senior season, Marsh has verbally committed to Montana State as part of its 2023 recruiting class, posting the announcement on his Twitter account Saturday night.
"I’m proud to announce that I’m committed to play at Montana State University. Thank you to my friends, family and coaches," Marsh tweeted.
The verbal pledge of Marsh is the second known commitment for Montana State football in 2023 as Zachary Nyland out of Idaho committed on June 30th.
Marsh, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds according to his Max Preps profile, has 19 career sacks for CHS and 139 tackles, as well as 36 tackles for loss.
Last season, he broke a school record for single-season sacks with 17 and also tied the CHS record with 10 hurries. On top of that, he had 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four passes defended, plus multiple games with at least four sacks against Bozeman and Billings West. There were also multi-sack games against Missoula Hellgate, Missoula Sentinel and Kalispell Flathead as the Bruins made their way to the Class AA state quarterfinals in 2021.
In addition to his achievements on the football field, Marsh is also an undefeated state wrestling champion, taking home the 285-pound state championship last season and also winning the Class AA quick pin award, making him the first CHS wrestler to ever do that. He posted a 31-0 overall record with 23 pins. The two-time all-state wrestler also found the podium as a sophomore, finishing sixth after injury defaulting in the semifinals.
