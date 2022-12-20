BOZEMAN — It was a close call, but in the end, Tom Carter chose the school he's highly connected to.
The Helena Capital senior announced his commitment to the Montana State football program on Tuesday, one day before the start of the early signing period. Carter, who said he'll receive a full-tuition scholarship, will join a college where his father also played football and where two of sisters currently compete.
"Following in my dad's footsteps," Carter told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. "My sisters run there, and they love it. I love the staff, and I want to compete for a national title, so no other place I'd rather be."
After deep thought and consideration I am proud to announce my commitment to @MSUBobcats_FB Thank you to my family, friends and coaches who have helped me every step of the way. #GoCatsGo @CoachUdy @bvigen @CoachBobbyDaly pic.twitter.com/mZAMVciMQQ— Tom Carter (@tom8carter) December 20, 2022
Carter is the younger brother of two MSU women's track and field athletes: Elena Carter, an All-Big Sky senior jumper/hurdler, and Leigha Carter, a sophomore sprinter. Their father, Lee, played linebacker for the Bobcats in the 1990s (he's currently an assistant football coach at Capital).
Tom Carter is committing to MSU as an athlete, and he didn't rule out a move to linebacker at some point in his career. He could also stick at the positions he played at Capital: running back, wide receiver, cornerback and safety.
MSU's coaches have asked him if he likes one position more than the others.
"I still don't have an answer for them. I love offense and defense," Carter said, adding, "That was another big thing in recruiting. They just said they'll put me where I can play the most."
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Carter led all Class AA players with 1,262 rushing yards and 9.9 yards per carry in 2022. He added 16 touchdowns on the ground and seven more on catches, along with 427 of his 1,169 career receiving yards.
On defense, Carter recorded 54 tackles in each of his senior and junior seasons, along with eight tackles for loss and five interceptions over those two seasons.
He led the Bruins to an undefeated 2022 season capped by a State AA championship.
Last track season, Carter won the State AA 200-meter dash title (21.88 seconds) and finished second in the 100 (10.83). He said his top 40-yard dash time is 4.43 seconds. His bench press maximum is 285 pounds, his top squat is 435 and his top clean is 275.
Carter is the second Bruin to commit to MSU. Defensive lineman Talon Marsh made his choice known in July.
"That connection was super big," Carter said. "He was recruiting me super hard, even after my sophomore year. We have a pretty good relationship."
Carter also received offers from Carroll, Montana, Montana Tech, Montana Western, Rocky Mountain College and Dickinson (North Dakota) State. Despite his Bobcat ties, he strong considered the Grizzlies, going so far as to write a pros and cons list on Monday night to decide between the Treasure State's two Division I schools.
"My dad and my whole family made it super clear that it was my decision," Carter said. "The Griz did a great job recruiting me, and I loved everything about it over there too. But it just came down to, I thought the Cats were a better fit for me."
Carter said MSU linebackers coach Bobby Daly "did a super good job" recruiting him.
"He reached out to me every day," Carter added. "He made me feel like a priority, and he just made me feel like Bozeman should be my home."
MSU is coming off its third straight Football Championship Subdivision semifinal appearance, and it made the 2021 national title game. The recent success helped sway Carter to the Cats, as did non-family connections to the school.
"I just really like Bozeman and a lot of the people that go there," he said. "I have friends who go there, so it'll be nice being around them a bunch."
