BOZEMAN — Colter Petre has attended countless Montana State football games, but none were like Saturday's.
Petre, a senior at Helena High, announced his commitment to MSU a few hours before attending the Bobcats' homecoming game against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium. The lifelong MSU fan will soon become a member of his favorite college team.
"I've wanted to play for the Cats since I was 3," Petre told 406mtsports.com on Saturday morning. "It's been a dream come true."
I am super excited to announce my commitment to @MSUBobcats_FB! I would like to thank all my family, friends and coaches along the way who have helped me achieve my dream. 🔵🟡 #gocatsgo @bvigen @CoachBobbyDaly @WillieMGarza @HHSBengalsFB pic.twitter.com/9pLahr4uuP— Colter Petre (@ColterPetre) October 8, 2022
Petre's mother, Julie, played basketball at MSU. Her nickname was "Downtown Julie Brown" back in the 1990s during her standout careers at Helena and MSU.
Petre is a wide receiver and free safety, and he plans to play safety for the Bobcats. He wasn't sure if he'll get a scholarship or be a preferred walk-on as of Saturday morning.
"I don't think it has (sunk in) yet," he said. "I don't think it will probably till the season's over and I get down there next year. Just focusing on the rest of the season this year because we've got a really good team."
Helena is 5-1 and No. 2 behind Helena Capital in the 406mtsports.com Class AA rankings.
The Cats have two Helena players on their current roster: redshirt freshman linebacker Alex Johnson and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Holden Sampson. Chase Benson, an All-American nose tackle as a senior at MSU last season, also graduated from Helena.
Petre's other college offers came from Carroll, Montana Western and Dickinson (North Dakota) State.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has recorded 123 tackles (92 solo), 14 pass deflections, nine interceptions and six tackles for loss during his high school career, including 39 tackles (30 solo), three deflections, two INTs and three TFLs through six games this season, according to MaxPreps. He also plays basketball and runs track for the Bengals, and he boasts a 4.0 GPA.
Petre is the 11th Class of 2023 recruit to commit to the Cats, as well as the fourth from Montana and the second from Helena. Capital defensive lineman Talon Marsh announced his commitment in July.
