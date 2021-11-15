The Great Divide Trophy

Since 2001, the winner of the Cat-Griz game has taken home a traveling trophy, known as the Great Divide Trophy. The bronze trophy was created by Dave Samuelson, and the trophy will find a permanent home at the school that claims the most wins by the end of the 21st Century. The trophy stands three feet tall and depicts a bobcat and grizzly clawing for a football. 

 Gazette file photo

Take a look through the over 120 years of the rivalry.

